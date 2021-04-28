|
Condom Market to Grow by USD 3.70 Billion, Accelerating at a CAGR of Over 8% during 2021-2025|Technavio
The condom market is poised to grow by USD 3.70 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
The report on the condom market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The condom market analysis includes distribution channel, material, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the condom market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The condom market covers the following areas:
Condom Market Sizing
Condom Market Forecast
Condom Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Cupid Ltd.
- Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.
- Guilin Hengbao Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Karex Berhad
- LELOi AB
- LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.
- Okamoto Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Veru Inc
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Market Segmentation by Gender
- Male
- Female
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Cupid Ltd.
- Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.
- Guilin Hengbao Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Karex Berhad
- LELOi AB
- LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.
- Okamoto Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Veru Inc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
