Concrete Admixtures Industry Projections, 2020-2024 Featuring Profiles of Key Players Sika, BASF, RPM Int'l, Ashland, Arkema, and Dow

The global concrete admixtures market is estimated to reach US$25.3 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.04% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.

The factors such as accelerating economy, increasing urban population, rising construction activities are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by rising product prices and the complexity of planning and building regulations. A few notable trends include growing infrastructural development activities, escalating immigration and internal migration and growing use of ready to mix concrete.



The concrete admixtures are segmented into four main product types, which include, Water reducing, Shrinkage reducing, Corrosion inhibiting and Set retarding and Others. In the concrete admixtures market, the water-reducing segment accounted for the highest share in 2019. Increasing building and construction activities and infrastructure projects, growing need for repair and maintenance helped water reducing to remain at top position amongst all the segments.



The fastest-growing regional market in Asia-Pacific due to different housing and entertainment projects in Asia-Pacific countries, such as India, China, and Japan that have a major impact on the growth of the market. The U.S. and Europe are highly established premium markets that contribute to significant shares in the global market. Increasing investment in expanding construction capacity in the U.S. propelled the demand for concrete admixtures.



