Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’129 0.5%  SPI 15’603 0.5%  Dow 32’977 -2.8%  DAX 14’098 0.8%  Euro 1.0267 0.6%  EStoxx50 3’803 0.7%  Gold 1’897 0.1%  Bitcoin 37’488 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9742 0.2%  Öl 109.4 1.8% 
1 Aktie gratis
Concord Medical Services Holdings Aktie [Valor: 10769291 / ISIN: US2062771058]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.04.2022 01:15:00

Concord Medical Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Concord Medical Services Holdings
1.49 USD -1.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

BEIJING, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a healthcare provider specialized in cancer treatment, research, education and prevention by establishing proton centers, premium cancer hospitals, and specialty cancer hospitals and operating an extensive network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the Annual Report can be accessed on Concord Medical's investor relations website at http://ir.ccm.cn and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to http://ir.ccm.cn.

About Concord Medical

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) is a healthcare provider featuring a full cycle of premium oncology services including cancer diagnosis, treatment, education and prevention. The Company focuses on providing multidisciplinary cancer care approach in all areas of oncology services in its cancer hospitals and equipping its hospitals with technologically advanced equipment such as the state-of-the-art proton therapy system. Collaborating with domestic and international leading intelligence, we are striving to improve the quality and accessibility of cancer care. Our network of medically advanced cancer hospitals and clinics and partnered hospitals across China ensures the commitment to the highest standard of medical services for patients. Because, be the patients' most trusted anti-cancer partner is our vision. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn.

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concord-medical-files-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301536673.html

SOURCE Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd (ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd (ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

29.04.22 Snapchat wird vorsichtig
29.04.22 SMI könnte April noch positiv beenden
29.04.22 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero und HelloFresh gesucht
29.04.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Gegenbewegung zum Monatsschluss? / Sanofi – Konsolidierung nach dem Hochlauf
28.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.4% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Holcim Ltd
28.04.22 Krypto Talk: Torsten Dennin – Twitter Übernahme – Auswirkungen auf Kryptos? | BX Swiss TV
26.04.22 Vontobel: derimail - Defensive Reverse Convertibles mit tiefem Bezugspreis
22.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.30% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’782.27 15.07 SMIUBU
Short 12’910.99 12.98 FSSMPU
Short 13’340.41 8.86 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 12’128.76 29.04.2022 17:31:06
Long 11’492.17 15.66 PSSMDU
Long 11’349.14 13.19 PSSM8U
Long 10’900.23 8.89 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie steigt kräftig: Experten vermuten Short Squeeze bei Credit Suisse - Aktionäre entlasten Management für 2020 nicht
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert: Meyer Burger baut neue Modulfertigung in Deutschland
GAZPROM-Aktie legt zu: GAZPROM mit Rekordgewinn - Prognosesenkung
Bilanzsaison liefert Impulse: SMI und DAX gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen geben deutlich nach -- Asiens Börsen ziehen letztlich an - Feiertag in Japan
Bank of America: Goldpreis könnte 2022 auf ein "bescheidenes Allzeithoch" steigen
Amazon enttäuscht mit schwachen Zahlen - Amazon-Aktie bricht ein
Deutsche Bank-Aktie verliert: Razzia bei der Deutschen Bank - Geldwäscheverdachtsanzeige
Tesla-Aktie am Handelsende leichter: Elon Musk verkauft weiteres Milliarden-Paket an Tesla-Aktien
SNB-Chef: Ukraine-Krieg wird Konjunktur auch hierzulande bremsen - Keine Preisspirale

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit