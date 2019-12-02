02.12.2019 10:39:00

Concord Medical Announces Changes to the Board

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a specialty hospital management group and an operator of the network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced the resignation of Mr. Shang Yan Chuang as director of the Company. Mr. Chuang submitted his resignation to the Board for personal reasons.

In addition, Concord Medical's board of directors has accepted Mr. Chuang's resignation and appointed Mr. Qing Pan as a director of the Company, effective from November 29, 2019.

Mr. Qing Pan is the CFO of Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah"). As a veteran in the investment and finance community, Mr. Pan spent 17 years with Deloitte as an audit partner before joining Noah. He was also a former member of the accounting research division at Deloitte's headquarter in the US. He led several Chinese companies' US listings across various industries. Mr. Pan received an MBA and a master degree in science from Northeastern University in Boston, U.S., in 1999. Mr. Pan is certified in public accounting in the U.S., mainland China and Hong Kong.

Dr. Jianyu Yang, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Pan to the Board. Mr. Pan's experience will be invaluable to our growth and we believe he will make significant contributions to the Company. I would also like to express my gratitude to Mr. Chuang for his contributions to the Company over the past years. He has contributed to our development and we wish him success in the future endeavors."

About Concord Medical

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a specialty hospital management group, including premium cancer hospitals and international hospitals with multi-disciplinary treatment featuring proton therapy, as well as secondary specialty cancer hospitals and independent medical institutions, and an operator of the network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. As of June 30, 2019, the Company operated a network of 30 centers based in 20 hospitals, spanning over 20 cities across 13 provinces and administrative regions in China. Under long-term arrangements with top-tier hospitals in China, the Company provides radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging equipment and manages the daily operations of these centers, which are located on the premises of its hospital partners. The Company also provides ongoing training to doctors and other medical professionals in its network of centers to ensure a high level of clinical care for patients. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concord-medical-announces-changes-to-the-board-300967233.html

SOURCE Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:45
Vontobel: derimail - Sehr tiefer Strike bei 50%
09:19
DAX: Schwäche wird gekauft
09:02
SMI lässt Kontakt nicht abreissen
07:15
Daily Markets: SMI – Weiter durchmaschiert / Amazon – Sand im Getriebe
28.11.19
SMI pausiert auf Rekordniveau | BX Swiss TV
28.11.19
MRBC mit extra Weinachtscoupon
25.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
mehr
SMI pausiert auf Rekordniveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hank Paulson: Zwangsdelisting chinesischer Unternehmen von US-Börsen hätte weitreichende Folgen
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktionäre kreuzen im Vorfeld der GV medial die Klingen
November 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Apples AirPods: Experte rechnet mit Nachfrageüberhang zu Weihnachten
SMI in Grün -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
November 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Ray Dalio über Milliardenwette auf baldigen Markteinbruch: "Das ist falsch"
SIX setzt S+B-Aktie wegen der anstehenden GV vorläufig vom Handel aus
Prognosen für 2019: Diese Experten hatten im Rückblick recht
Scheiben-Panne: Tesla-Chef Musk erklärt, warum Fenster des Cybertruck gesplittert ist

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Grün -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Markt kann Zuwächse verzeichnen. Der DAX bewegt sich auf grünem Terrain. Zum Wochenstart ging es für die asiatischen Indizes bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;