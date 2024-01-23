|
23.01.2024 09:58:25
Conclusion of the share buy-back programme
23 January 2024
Conclusion of the share buy-back programme
The share buy-back programme totalling DKK 385 million has now been completed and fully exercised to the sum of DKK 385 million. Shares were bought back in the period from 3 August 2023 up to and including 22 January 2024.
The share buy-back programme was implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from the last corporate announcement and until conclusion:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last corporate announcement
|390,400
|981.19
|383,058,513
|22 January 2024
|1,890
|1,024.32
|1,935,965
|Total under the DKK 385 million share buy-back programme
|392,290
|981.40
|384,994,478
|Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 2 February 2023 - 4 July 2023
392,310
981.36
384,998,522
|Total bought back
|784,600
|981.38
|769,993,000
With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of the share buy-back programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
- 784,600 own shares under the above share buy-back programmes corresponding to 2.9% of the bank’s share capital.
Cancellation of the repurchased shares will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting in 2024.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Kinds regards,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
