SMI 10’306 -2.1%  SPI 12’856 -1.9%  Dow 30’186 0.0%  DAX 13’246 -2.8%  Euro 1.0835 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’449 -2.7%  Gold 1’880 0.6%  Bitcoin 20’156 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8859 0.1%  Öl 50.1 -4.3% 

Bitcoin: steht die Kursrally erst am Anfang? -w-
21.12.2020 18:43:00

Concert Genetics Unveils End-to-End Genetic Testing Management Program for Health Plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert Genetics today unveiled the Concert Genetics Benefit Program, an end-to-end genetic testing management solution that enables health plans to provide members with access to high-quality, clinically appropriate genetic testing while improving payment integrity and reducing manual work.

This solution comes as the volume of genetic testing continues to rise, and as biomarkers increasingly influence clinical decisions, quality and cost of care. The unique challenges of genetic testing – rapidly innovating products, complex underlying technologies and highly variable codes – create confusion in coverage, time-consuming reviews, inconsistent decisions, and frequent appeals. 

"We saw an unsustainable rise in the administrative cost of managing genetic testing – for both plans and laboratories – so we built a solution to radically simplify and streamline these burdensome efforts by enabling greater clarity at every step in the process," said Rob Metcalf, CEO of Concert Genetics.

Key components of the program are as follows:

  • Test Registry: Comprehensive registry of the U.S. clinical genetic testing market, which includes more than 150,000 unique testing products, and software that collects genetic laboratory quality information and provides an authoritative mapping of each laboratory test catalog to the corresponding health plan medical policy, billing codes, and rate.
  • Coding Engine: Product that systematically assigns a billing code or combination of codes to each test in the registry, bringing transparency and consistency to an otherwise highly variable process.1,2
  • Medical Policies: A complete set of medical policies written by clinical genetics experts for clarity and ease of interpretation. Each test in the registry is linked to a medical policy via a comprehensive taxonomy.
  • Real-Time Claim Edits: Machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities identify the test performed, even for multi-gene panel tests represented by complex multi-code combinations. Cloud-based technology applies policy and corrects claims with line-level edits on a pre-pay basis.
  • Preferred Laboratory Network: Vetted network of high-quality laboratories that have committed to quality standards, billing integrity, and reducing denials from inappropriate claims.

"No other vendor can provide a solution that delivers quality, efficiency and transparency, while reducing manual effort," said Metcalf. "With the Concert Genetics Benefit Program, health plans can provide members with access to high-value precision medicine services and improve the experience for everyone along the way."

The complete program is available to health plan customers effective today. For more information, visit www.concertgenetics.com/genetics-benefit-program.  

About Concert Genetics
Concert Genetics is a software and managed services company that promotes health by providing the digital infrastructure for reliable and efficient management of genetic testing and precision medicine. Concert's genetic testing management capabilities leverage a proprietary database of the U.S. clinical genetic testing market, market-leading expertise, and a technology platform that supports genetic test ordering, resulting, coding, coverage, and payment integrity. Learn more at www.concertgenetics.com.

1 To quantify the variability in how billing codes are applied to genetic testing, Concert analyzed 2.2 million commercial genetic testing claims, representing a population of more than 35 million members. Read more at: https://www.concertgenetics.com/resources/coding-variability-in-genetic-testing/
2 The Concert Coding engine is described in greater detail in the whitepaper found at: https://www.concertgenetics.com/resources/a-coding-solution-for-genetic-testing-v1-1/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concert-genetics-unveils-end-to-end-genetic-testing-management-program-for-health-plans-301196931.html

SOURCE Concert Genetics

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 537.00
0.04 %
ABB 24.07
-0.29 %
Givaudan 3’677.00
-0.54 %
Lonza Grp 551.00
-1.01 %
Part Grp Hldg 988.20
-1.04 %
CieFinRichemont 77.82
-2.80 %
CS Group 10.86
-2.86 %
Novartis 78.19
-2.88 %
LafargeHolcim 46.58
-2.98 %
Swiss Re 80.04
-3.33 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
10:18
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Streamingdienstleister
07:08
Daily Markets: SMI – Ausbruch im zweiten Anlauf möglich / Facebook – Geht den Bullen die Kraft aus?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Welche Kryptowährungen Bitcoin den Rang ablaufen könnten
Mutation des Coronavirus bereitet Sorgen: SMI geht tiefrot in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
BioNTech-Aktie klettert: EU-Behörde EMA stellt Gutachten für Corona-Impfstoff vor
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Deutsche Bank: Wie sich Anlageprofis 2021 positionieren
Roche erzielt positive Studien-Ergebnisse mit Faricimab bei Augenkrankheit - Aktie dennoch leichter
Absurde 2021-Prognosen der Saxo Bank - Amazons Zypern-Kauf, Silberknappheit und ein Impfstoff, der die Wirtschaft stört
Lonza-Aktie fester: Lonza erweitert Produktion von Biokonjugaten in Visp
Marktprognosen 2020: Hier lagen Analysten falsch - hier richtig
ARYZTA-Aktie verliert: Neuer ARYZTA-Verwaltungsrat lehnt Angebot von Elliott einstimmig ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Mutation des Coronavirus bereitet Sorgen: SMI geht tiefrot in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startete deutlich schwächer in die neue Woche. Der DAX verbuchte am Montag Abschläge. Auch von der Wall Street flüchten zahlreiche Anleger. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit