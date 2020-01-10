10.01.2020 18:15:00

Conception Receives Prestigious Award From Arcview Investor Forum

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conception, a leading cannabis micropropagation company, has received the prestigious Ready to Invest™ award at The Arcview Group's inaugural Investor Intelligence Conference.

Arcview Ready to Invest?™ is a rapid-paced group of highly curated pitch presentations to accredited investors of early-stage and startup cannabis companies. Of 1,600 applicants, only eight companies were chosen to present to The Arcview Group in New York City, and only one winner was awarded the honor and corresponding investment.

Conception Nurseries stood out among other leading cannabis companies. With tissue culture micropropagation, Conception produces plantlets that are free of pathogens and have exceptional vigor, aiming to reduce industrial-scale cannabis producers' in-house costs. 

"We're thrilled that Arcview recognized the disruptive nature of our business and honored that this forward-thinking group chose to invest in Conception," said Kevin Brooks, CEO of Conception Nurseries.

Judges highlighted Conception Nurseries as an innovative company helping cannabis cultivators access nursery programs they historically didn't have access to. By addressing the most broken part of the supply chain, judges felt that Conception Nurseries is poised to impact the cannabis industry in a way unlike other startups in the market.

About Conception Nurseries

Conception is bringing tissue culture technology, a crucial component of industrial-scale agriculture, to the cannabis industry. With tissue culture micropropagation, Conception produces plantlets that are free of pathogens and have exceptional vigor, aiming to reduce producers' in-house costs. Learn more: https://conceptionnurseries.com/

Media Contact: Jess Columbo

Phone: 503-789-7948

Email: jess@workwithtiller.com

Related Links

Conception Nurseries

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conception-receives-prestigious-award-from-arcview-investor-forum-300984933.html

SOURCE Conception Nurseries

Nachrichten

