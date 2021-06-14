SMI 11’849 0.3%  SPI 15’203 0.3%  Dow 34’480 0.0%  DAX 15’693 0.8%  Euro 1.0877 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’127 0.8%  Gold 1’861 -0.9%  Bitcoin 35’250 0.4%  Dollar 0.8992 0.1%  Öl 73.1 0.6% 

14.06.2021 08:26:00

Concentric AB awarded a new contract to supply a sophisticated hydraulic fan motor with integrated valve to a leading Chinese material handling OEM to control machine temperature

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB awarded a contract to supply a hydraulic fan motor with integrated valve and control functions to a leading Chinese material handling OEM to control engine cooling and oil temperature. This new hydraulic motor allows the fan speed to be fully variable, providing a stable machine operating temperature range allowing the material handler to work within the optimum efficiency range. Production will start in 2021 and sales revenues from this new contract are estimated to be worth MSEK 35 over the next five years.

The hydraulic fan motor units has the following key benefits:        

  • Controllable air flow cooling capability using proportional pressure relief valves to adjust the fan motor speed
  • Reversible speed function to enable cooling radiator cleaning
  • Low noise operation condition
  • Compact and robust design to meet installation space requirements

Concentric's highly efficient and industry proven hydraulic fan motor technology designed to operate in tough and demanding environments including, industrial sectors such as material handling, construction equipment, and agriculture machinery applications around the world was critical to winning this new contract. Close design collaboration between Concentric and the OEM has produced a modular concept product capable of being used in many applications.

David Woolley, CEO and President of Concentric AB, commented, "Winning new business with a Chinese OEM demonstrates our hydraulic products are competitive in this market, when customers require innovative products. Concentric's ability to develop these new products to solve our customer's needs in challenging machine applications around the world means we continue to be their supplier of choice."

﻿

