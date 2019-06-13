Concentric AB Acquires Own Shares

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the authorisation from the annual general meeting 2019, the board of Concentric AB (publ) ("Concentric") has decided to buy back own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The repurchases are made on the purposes determined by the annual general meeting, i.e. to be able to improve the company's capital structure and to enable share transfers in accordance with the board's proposals for authorisation for the board to transfer own shares and for previous and proposed resolution on transfer of own shares to participants in LTI 2016 - 2019, to increase the flexibility for the board in connection to potential future corporate acquisitions, as well as to cover costs for LTI 2016-2019 and enable delivery of shares in accordance with LTI 2016-2019.

Any acquisition of shares will take place before the annual general meeting 2020 and shall cover no more than 3,922,410 shares, i.e. 10 per cent of the total number of shares in Concentric. The shares will be repurchased at a per-share price within the stock market price interval registered at any given time, such interval being the interval between the highest purchase price and the lowest sales price. The acquisitions will be managed by an investment firm or financial institution which makes its trading decisions in relation to Concentric's shares independently of and without influence from Concentric. The acquisitions shall be executed in accordance with Section 4.1 of the Nasdaq Issuer Rules and otherwise in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations.

For information on the implementation of the share repurchases, please see www.nasdaqomxnordic.com. Repurchase of shares will not be press released separately, unless mandatory disclosure obligations apply.

The total number of holdings of own shares in Concentric at the time of this press release was 138,436 and the total number of shares in issue was 39,224,100. Consequently the company's total holdings of own shares represent 0.3% of the total number of shares. In addition to this, the total number of own shares transferred to the Employee Share Ownership Trust during 2017-2019 was 300,700. Including these shares the company's holdings was 439,136 representing 1.1% of the total number of shares.

