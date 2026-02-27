Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’914 -0.5%  SPI 19’152 -0.4%  Dow 49’499 0.0%  DAX 25’289 0.5%  Euro 0.9132 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’162 -0.2%  Gold 5’181 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’302 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7739 0.2%  Öl 70.9 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Partners Group2460882Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Lonza1384101VAT31186490Amrize143013422Novartis1200526Novo Nordisk129508879Microsoft951692
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Showdown um Tesla-Aktie: Grossinvestoren veräussern - Privatanleger kaufen
Ethereum vor Wandel? Vitalik Buterin zweifelt am Layer-2-Kurs
KI-Ängste an den US-Börsen: So belastet Anthropic die Aktien von IBM, CrowdStrike, Oracle, ServiceNow und Co.
Ausblick: BASF gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Aktie 136105334 / US20603L1026

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.02.2026 03:07:09

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs

Concentra Group Holdings Parent
23.65 USD 1.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $34.69 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $21.51 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.13 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $539.08 million from $465.04 million last year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.69 Mln. vs. $21.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $539.08 Mln vs. $465.04 Mln last year.

Analysen zu Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.