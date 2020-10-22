SMI 10’021 -1.2%  SPI 12’495 -1.5%  Dow 28’211 -0.4%  DAX 12’558 -1.4%  Euro 1.0734 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’181 -1.5%  Gold 1’925 0.9%  Dollar 0.9048 -0.2%  Öl 41.7 -2.6% 
Con Edison To Report 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings On November 5

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) plans to report its 3rd Quarter 2020 earnings on November 5, 2020 after the market closes.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $13 billion in annual revenues and $59 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/con-edison-to-report-3rd-quarter-2020-earnings-on-november-5-301157444.html

SOURCE Consolidated Edison, Inc.

US-Handel endet rot -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex sackten am Mittwoch kräftig ab. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es vor allem aufwärts.

