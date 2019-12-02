02.12.2019 12:09:00

Comviva Partners With Inlogic Games

-  Strengthens its leadership position in digital gaming content with access to over 250 premium online and mobile games 

NEW DELHI, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in providing mobile solutions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Inlogic Games, a leading games development and publishing partner. The partnership will allow Comviva to provide a richer Games content to its telecom partners in the emerging markets and help Inlogic to expand its global footprint.  

Inlogic will provide Comviva with a rich repertoire of over 250 Android & HTML 5 Games including premium gaming titles like Zombie Hill Race, Football Champions 2019, Mini golf Mania, 8 in 1 Solitaire, Temple Rush and Ludo Royal. Inlogic's premium content and brand positioning in the mobile gaming space will allow Comviva to venture into new markets successfully. Similarly, Comviva's reach in emerging markets in Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa combined with its robust content discovery platform, Mooditt Digital Store will help Inlogic to expand its presence globally.

Speaking on the partnership, Atul Madan, EVP & COO, Digital Content and BSS at Comviva, said, "We are excited about this partnership. Inlogic has an amazing portfolio of mobile games and supporting technology that creates richer mobile experience. Our expertise in end-to-end content management combined with Inlogic's robust catalogue of premium gaming content will lead to new growth opportunities."

Speaking on the occasion, Jan Kalafut, CEO, Inlogic, said, "Comviva's next generation platform will provide a gaming experience that has never been experienced before and we are dedicated to support it with our best titles. We will be working together to grow the reach and monetization potential of our gaming content together and offer premium gaming content to operators globally."

Currently, Comviva runs Gaming services in Middle East and Asia Pacific with leading telecom operators providing multiple games - Action, Arcade, Casino, Puzzle, Sports, Celebrity, Strategy, Simulation, etc spanning multiple languages. Operators have seen more than four-fold increase in their gaming services penetration and subscriber base, multi fold increase in their gaming revenues, using Comviva's digital services. The company also owns a huge collection of premium Movies, Music, Videos, Images and Text content and services like Devotional, full track music, music on demand, karaoke, sports, news, humor, health and fitness, career, lifestyle, agriculture, education and many more.

Media contact:
Sundeep Mehta
pr@comviva.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Warten auf das neue Trading-Signal
10:40
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:45
Vontobel: derimail - Sehr tiefer Strike bei 50%
09:02
SMI lässt Kontakt nicht abreissen
07:15
Daily Markets: SMI – Weiter durchmaschiert / Amazon – Sand im Getriebe
28.11.19
SMI pausiert auf Rekordniveau | BX Swiss TV
28.11.19
MRBC mit extra Weinachtscoupon
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
mehr
SMI pausiert auf Rekordniveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hank Paulson: Zwangsdelisting chinesischer Unternehmen von US-Börsen hätte weitreichende Folgen
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktionäre kreuzen im Vorfeld der GV medial die Klingen
Prognosen für 2019: Diese Experten hatten im Rückblick recht
November 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
SMI steigt auf Rekordhoch -- DAX in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Apples AirPods: Experte rechnet mit Nachfrageüberhang zu Weihnachten
SIX setzt S+B-Aktie wegen der anstehenden GV vorläufig vom Handel aus
November 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Ray Dalio über Milliardenwette auf baldigen Markteinbruch: "Das ist falsch"
Scheiben-Panne: Tesla-Chef Musk erklärt, warum Fenster des Cybertruck gesplittert ist

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI steigt auf Rekordhoch -- DAX in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Markt kann am Montag Zuwächse verzeichnen. Der DAX bewegt sich auf grünem Terrain. Zum Wochenstart ging es für die asiatischen Indizes bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;