22.11.2019 17:32:00

Comscore Wins "Best Compliance and Ethics Program" at the 2019 Corporate Governance Awards

RESTON, Va., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that it has been honored with the "Best Compliance and Ethics Program (Small to Mid-Cap)" award by the online publication Corporate Secretary. The award, which was presented on Nov. 21 at the 12th Corporate Governance Awards black tie gala in New York City, recognizes Comscore's outstanding achievements in the governance, risk and compliance (GRC) fields.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

"This award is validation of Comscore's dedication to ethics in our corporate governance and compliance program," said Carol DiBattiste, General Counsel & Chief Compliance, Privacy and People Officer at Comscore. "I am very proud to be a part of such an outstanding team of individuals who are committed to making our program best-in-class. Comscore is grateful to Corporate Secretary for this recognition."

"I'm so very proud of our associates at Comscore, who are a working example of honesty, trust and doing the right thing at our great company," said Bill Livek, CEO at Comscore.

Comscore was named among three other nominees in their award category: Atlas Air Worldwide, Change Healthcare and Coeur Mining. Winners of each of the Corporate Governance awards were selected by an independent panel of six judges. Corporate Secretary first announced this year's nominees on Oct. 31.

About Comscore
Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-wins-best-compliance-and-ethics-program-at-the-2019-corporate-governance-awards-300963873.html

SOURCE Comscore

