SMI 10’864 0.2%  SPI 13’674 0.3%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’524 0.2%  Euro 1.1081 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’845 0.3%  Gold 1’729 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’337 -5.1%  Dollar 0.9292 0.0%  Öl 69.5 0.4% 
15.03.2021 11:45:00

Comscore Senior Vice President Laura Fitzpatrick to Participate in the Technology Leadership Summit

RESTON, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that Senior Vice President Laura Fitzpatrick will speak on a panel during the B&C/MCN Tech Leadership Summit on March 24, 2021 at 1:25pm ET.

Her session, entitled "Using Research to Craft Better Tech Strategies," will explore recent research into consumption habits and how that research can help craft better tech strategies for operations and new businesses. She will discuss recent viewership trends across linear TV and OTT, including the growth of streaming, consumer use of different platforms, and the challenges of true cross-platform measurement.

As traditional TV businesses undergo radical changes, the Technology Leadership Summit is designed to help executives and technologists develop innovative new tech strategies that will help build new businesses and revenues in 2021 and beyond. For more information or to register for the event, please visit https://www.technologyleadershipsummit.com/2021/registration.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-senior-vice-president-laura-fitzpatrick-to-participate-in-the-technology-leadership-summit-301246699.html

SOURCE Comscore

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
10:25 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:13 Credit Suisse und Index-Schwergewichte belasten
06:58 Daily Markets: SMI – Vorteile jetzt auf Käuferseite / Alphabet – Gelingt doch noch der Ausbruch?
12.03.21 Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
mehr

https://youtu.be/6JUbAnG36BI

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber.

Wird es Korrekturen in den kommenden Monaten geben? Warum die Märkte in starker Abhängigkeit zur Politik stehen und es kaum noch unterbewertete Branchen gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem erklärt er, warum und ob die Tech Werte unter Druck stehen und die Inflation grösstenteils schon im Markt eingepreist ist.

Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche übernimmt GenMark Diagnostics für 1,8 Milliarden Dollar
US-Techriesen mit Aktienrückkäufen: So könnten Google & Co. die Aktienmärkte weiter antreiben
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht kräftig an: ARYZTA schrumpft in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2020/21 massiv - verkauft Nordamerika-Geschäft
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI mit freundlichem Wochenstart -- DAX höher -- Märkte in Asien schliessen uneinheitlich
Whisky, Musik und Insektenfarmen: Das sind Bloombergs alternative Investment-Ideen
Novartis und Molecular Partners werden in ACTIV-Programm aufgenommen - Aktien ziehen an
Hard Fork Anfang März: Wie es nun um Cardano steht
Neue Weltordnung voraus? Analyst vergleicht Bitcoin-Rally mit Gold in Weimarer Republik
Neuer Rekord: Bitcoin erklimmt erstmals 60'000 Dollar-Marke

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit