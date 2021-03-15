Comscore Senior Vice President Laura Fitzpatrick to Participate in the Technology Leadership Summit

RESTON, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that Senior Vice President Laura Fitzpatrick will speak on a panel during the B&C/MCN Tech Leadership Summit on March 24, 2021 at 1:25pm ET.

Her session, entitled "Using Research to Craft Better Tech Strategies," will explore recent research into consumption habits and how that research can help craft better tech strategies for operations and new businesses. She will discuss recent viewership trends across linear TV and OTT, including the growth of streaming, consumer use of different platforms, and the challenges of true cross-platform measurement.

As traditional TV businesses undergo radical changes, the Technology Leadership Summit is designed to help executives and technologists develop innovative new tech strategies that will help build new businesses and revenues in 2021 and beyond. For more information or to register for the event, please visit https://www.technologyleadershipsummit.com/2021/registration.

