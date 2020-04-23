Comscore Sees Generational Divide Across Stay-at-Home Activities

RESTON, Va., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New consumer survey results from Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, offers a broad look at how U.S. consumers are spending their time during the COVID-19 pandemic. The data, sourced from over 10,000 online consumers in the U.S., revealed several significant differences across age ranges, especially in how consumers aged 18-34 are spending their stay-at-home time as compared to those 35 and older.

The demographic variability reflects the continually-evolving patterns in consumer consumption, both for cross-platform and screenless activities, during the pandemic.

Key Insights

While mobile device usage was a top activity for all ages, it was significantly more so for 18-34 year olds. More of these younger consumers are also playing video games, doing video chats, buying items online, and ordering food delivery.

One of the largest divides by age underscores the plight of many older Americans who are isolated from loved ones. Only 28 percent of respondents aged 55 and older are spending more time with family and children, compared to 50 percent for those 35-54 and 45 percent for 18-34 year olds.

Other activities were being adopted fairly evenly across generations, including cooking food, organizing and cleaning projects, and reading books.

Since U.S. stay-at-home orders began to take effect in March, Comscore has been analyzing how consumers are making significant changes to the way they interact with content and advertising across platforms. Our latest syndicated survey pulse check of consumer sentiment posed questions to more than 10,000 U.S. consumers, weighted to match the online population. This broad cross section of consumers provides a window into the mindset of those impacted by the pandemic. The full survey can be found here: https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Blog/Cooking-and-Organizing-Are-Top-Screenless-Activities-During-Pandemic

Data for the results were sourced from Comscore syndicated surveys, including several financial services-related studies, as well as general consumer studies and studies about online spending. As shelter-in-place orders remain into April, Comscore will continue to monitor how consumers are adapting to radically changed circumstances, and how that is affecting the online ecosystem. Comscore's ongoing insights can be found on our COVID-19 insights hub: https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Coronavirus

