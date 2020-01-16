|
16.01.2020 02:20:00
Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 5, 2020
RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 5, 2020.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 5, 2020)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
170
1
AFC WILDCARD PLAYOFF1
CBS
1/4/2020
2
141
10
Blue Bloods
CBS
1/3/2020
3
140
11
Magnum P.I.
CBS
1/3/2020
4
139
90
El Dragón
UNIV
1/3/2020
5
135
91
El Señor de los Cielos
TELMUN
1/3/2020
6
135
82
Ringo
UNIV
12/30/2019
7
132
29
FBI
CBS
12/31/2019
8
128
4
The 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards
NBC
1/5/2020
9
128
9
Hawaii Five-O
CBS
1/3/2020
10
127
14
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS
1/5/2020
11
126
22
Chicago P.D.
NBC
1/1/2020
12
125
7
What is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show
ABC
1/2/2020
13
124
16
NCIS
CBS
12/31/2019
14
124
24
Chicago Med
NBC
1/1/2020
15
121
30
Bull
CBS
12/30/2019
16
115
96
Aquí y ahora
UNIV
1/5/2020
17
115
73
Feliz 2020!
UNIV
12/31/2019
18
114
125
Decisiones: Unos ganan, otros pierden
TELMUN
1/2/2020
19
114
31
20/20
ABC
1/3/2020
20
112
155
CINE TELEMUNDO
TELMUN
1/4/2020
1. Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots from Gillette Stadium
[CBS is owned by CBS Corporation; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; Univision is owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 5, 2020)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
155
19
Winter in Vail
HALL
1/4/2020
2
144
765
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
1/4/2020
3
138
59
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
1/5/2020
4
138
74
Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver
HALLMM
1/5/2020
5
136
292
Project Runway
BRAVO
1/2/2020
6
136
35
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
12/30/2019
7
135
86
Love & Hip Hop
VH1
12/30/2019
8
132
2
2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl1
ESPN
1/1/2020
9
132
104
Below Deck
BRAVO
12/30/2019
10
132
14
My Feet Are Killing Me
TLC
1/2/2020
11
130
52
Gold Rush
DSC
1/3/2020
12
130
108
Married to Medicine
BRAVO
1/5/2020
13
129
369
Expedition Bigfoot
TRAVEL
1/5/2020
14
128
132
The First 48
A&E
1/2/2020
15
128
3
2019 Capital One Orange Bowl2
ESPN
12/30/2019
16
128
557
A Deadly Price for Her Pretty Face
LMN
1/3/2020
17
127
624
Her Deadly Reflections
LMN
1/2/2020
18
126
581
Escaping My Stalker
LMN
1/1/2020
19
125
327
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
USA
12/31/2019
20
125
336
Surviving R. Kelly
LIFE
1/3/2020
1. Georgia Bulldogs vs Baylor Bears from Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans
2. Florida Gators vs Virginia Cavaliers from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla
[A&E, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Travel Channel is owned by Scripps Networks Interactive; VH1 is owned by Viacom; Galavision is owned by the GALA Group; ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
Note:
As of 3/17/16, Comscore has limited the networks included on the weekly engagement report to networks reported in TV Essentials. The following networks that have been appeared in the Top Viewership Engagement Cable Telecasts will no longer be reported on the weekly report: Fox Sports Sun (SUN), ION Life (Cable) (IONLILE-C) and SUR-TV/Canal (SUR).
- The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is the trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.
Press
Neil Ripley
Head of Corporate Communications
Office: (646) 746-0579
Email: nripley@comscore.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-reports-tv-viewing-engagement-for-week-ending-january-5-2020-300987974.html
SOURCE Comscore
