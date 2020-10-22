Comscore Introduces Global Verified Contextual Private Marketplaces (PMPs) for Connected TV and Video Advertising

RESTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that its advanced brand safety and contextual categorization segments for Connected TV (CTV) and premium video are now available for global application. Comscore launched the capability earlier this year for U.S. clients and is now expanding to more geographic regions to meet industry demands for privacy-safe, cookieless contextual targeting.

With this announcement, advertisers will now have the ability to programmatically reach premium inventory at scale to create targeted OTT, digital video, and CTV campaigns based on pre-determined contextual requirements across Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Comscore can package OTT, digital video, and CTV inventory based on the granular segmentation its industry leading contextual and brand safety solution delivers based on sophisticated audio and visual recognition technology through verified contextual Private Marketplaces (PMPs) in an easy-to-buy deal ID.

Today, most CTV advertising targeting occurs at the app level or is based on incomplete metadata. Comscore's latest solution offers more accurate targeting through verified CTV and video contextual PMPs, allowing advertisers to go beyond simple app inclusion and exclusion lists to find more relevant content and reach more consumers. For example, with Comscore's advanced brand safety and contextual categorization segments a family-friendly food brand can find relevant video/CTV content related to baking, healthy recipes, holidays or parenting that is safe from health-related issues and that reaches consumers at the right time while those consumers are watching their favorite content.

"As CTV and premium video spending has skyrocketed, it's critical for marketers to have privacy-focused, brand safe data solutions that keep pace with the evolving media," said Rachel Gantz, GM, Activation Services, Comscore. "Investments in CTV require superior contextual categorization and brand safety tools to ensure ROI for advertisers, and we are excited to push the industry forward now at a global level."

The launch of global contextual PMPs marks the latest enhancement to Comscore's cookieless solutions within Comscore's Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach specific demographics, and behavioral TV and OTT audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV.

