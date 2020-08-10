10.08.2020 14:45:00

Comscore Introduces Comscore Consumer Intelligence for Local Markets

RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, and Consumer Orbit, a consumer science company and a leading aggregator of privacy compliant, consumer behavior-based information, today announced the launch of Comscore Consumer Intelligence, a game-changing resource created for local market ad sellers, ad agencies and advertisers to thrive in a new age of local market advertising.

Comscore Consumer Intelligence unites the massive, census-representative information of Comscore with the consumer shopping behavioral information of Consumer Orbit to connect consumers' near real-time shopping behavior and shopping transactions at local retail establishments, to the media they consume at the local market level.

This new solution solves for long-standing limitations in local media sales, which have traditionally relied on audience descriptors created in the 1960s and geographic characterizations that were invented in the early 1970s. Digital advertising, mobile advertising, over-the-top and local market digital publishers have totally upended that model, resulting in the need for more sophisticated tools than what has been available to date in the marketplace.

"Comscore Consumer Intelligence is a groundbreaking product that delivers on the needs of a new ecosystem and builds upon our industry-leading Comscore Advanced Audiences to significantly increase the range of shopping categories and brands that we report at the local market level, with the immediacy and relevancy required by advertisers to truly optimize local campaigns," said David Algranati, Chief Product Officer, Comscore.

With Comscore Consumer Intelligence, advertisers will be able to identify target customers through category-specific segmentations, rather than through relying on traditional demographic descriptors. For example, apparel advertisers can use the Apparel Buyers segmentation to find their customer sweet spot and identify and track the media that best deliver those prospects in near real-time.   

"Comscore has long been a pioneer in measuring local media based on advanced audience descriptors, such as where consumers shop locally, what they buy, and the media they watch," said Bill Livek, CEO of Comscore. "We're thrilled to partner with Consumer Orbit and harness the best of our mutual strengths in audience measurement for the benefit of local market advertisers."

What sets Comscore Consumer Intelligence apart from the competition?

  • Unified local media in one platform with de-duplication between media channels for a real sense of schedule net reach and frequency.
  • Near real-time reporting on local customers that are in-market merged with what those shoppers are viewing, as opposed to other products that might rely on information that is up to two years old.
  • Unmatched audience segmentation with near real-time reporting on more than 30 Master category specific breakdowns, rather than using a demographic surrogate that might have been collected more than a year ago.
  • Near-real-time data from on-line-shopping transactions that report what people are shopping for in over 100 categories.

"With more than 50 years of experience in the media business, I've had the opportunity to produce what at the time were considered cutting-edge information products for the media and advertisers. The challenge facing us today concerns data latency. Advertisers cannot make decisions based on data that is up to two years old. They need to know what their customers are shopping for today. Today's marketing environment is based on real-time-data flow. The closer we can get to advising what the customer is doing today, the better our decisions will be," said Bill Engel, Chairman of Consumer Orbit. "That is why Comscore Consumer Intelligence is a significant improvement over what is currently available to the advertiser and media. The combination of near real-time shopping data with near real-time television viewership and media information is going to redefine what's possible in terms of audience engagement at the local level."

"We're thrilled to see our partnership harness Comscore's unmatched television and digital information, allowing clients to make more precise decisions about where to place those critical local market ad dollars in micro geographies relevant to each retailer," said Jay Huckabay, CEO of Consumer Orbit.

Comscore Consumer Intelligence is expected to be available to local media outlets and advertisers in all local markets by the end of 2020.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

About Consumer Orbit
Consumer Orbit is a Kansas City based consumer science company specializing in understanding consumers and their behaviors.  Consumer Orbit aggregates consumer, privacy-compliant, behavioral databases from transactions-based data.  These databases are focused on data with minimal latency, and maximum coverage, that track and inform marketing communications strategies for both. We eschew traditional demographic descriptors for real transactional information about customer behaviors. In combination with client data, we make businesses smarter ensuring that each decision maker in the marketing chain has access to the same thorough understanding of the customer. www.consumerorbit.com

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-introduces-comscore-consumer-intelligence-for-local-markets-301108924.html

SOURCE Comscore

