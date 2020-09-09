+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
09.09.2020 12:45:00

Comscore Continues Cross-Platform Measurement Innovation with New US Patent for Device Co-Location Identification

RESTON, Va., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to announce that the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted its patent on "System and Methods for Transmitting Content Based on Co-Location."

This patent covers Comscore's proprietary device graph, a system through which devices co-located within a household are tagged and identified. The invention becomes another piece of Comscore's robust intellectual property suite that enables superior digital and cross-platform measurement. Those seeking further information can reference US Pat. No. 10,769,665.

"Comscore is committed to providing industry-leading measurement and data that drives value and growth for our partners," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "This latest patent highlights our efforts to deliver more precise cross-platform measurement and our dedication to constant innovation."

This patent is the most recent example of Comscore's continued investment in research and development. Comscore's commitment to innovation is further reflected by the 77 other U.S. patents it has been granted over the last five years. Comscore has brought substantial privacy-safe digital and TV product innovation to the market as part of a comprehensive roadmap for delivering superior measurement in a cookieless world. 

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

