29.09.2020 12:45:00

Comscore Awarded First Place at the 2020 Nucleus Research ROI Awards

RESTON, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is thrilled to announce that the Comscore Gold Star Learning Program Case Study has earned first place in the 2020 Nucleus Research ROI Awards.  

The Gold Star Learning Program, which also won Gold at Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Human Capital Management Awards, utilized content from Skillsoft, a provider of digital learning, training, and talent solutions that help organizations unleash their edge, as a tool to support and motivate Comscore employees' pursuit of new skills through programming and other critical technology skill development.

"This efficient, flexible program introduced new technical skills and promoted a lasting behavior shift that eradicated the gap between aggressive department goals and a department's originating capabilities," said Beth Teixeira, Director of Learning and Development, Comscore.

The Nucleus Research ROI (return on investment) case study measured the impact of the Gold Star Learning Program on employee learning and development using Comscore's existing investment in Skillsoft learning technology and digital content against the financial investment and impact on the business. The study found that by incorporating game-like concepts such as leaderboards, Comscore delivered an exciting, engaging, and inspiring experience while avoiding the need to invest in costly outside certification programs. As a result, Comscore achieved an incredible ROI of 3114% in less than one month.

"We are proud to be recognized for our innovative approach to employee learning and development and our emphasis on driving the maximum return on investment," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "This award underscores Comscore's ability to create a measurable impact and drive value for employees while maintaining bottom line efficiency."

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The full case study is available with annual membership.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehens, ive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-awarded-first-place-at-the-2020-nucleus-research-roi-awards-301139359.html

SOURCE Comscore

