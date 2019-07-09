Comscore Announces Malaysian Launch of Video Metrix Multi-Platform to Measure Video Audiences Across Smartphones, Tablets and Desktops

Launch Includes Mobile Video Reporting for YouTube and Its Partner Channels to Bolster Measurement of Distributed Content

RESTON, Virginia, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. today announced the launch of Video Metrix® Multi-Platform in Malaysia. This launch will provide a single, unduplicated measure of digital video consumption across smartphone, tablet and desktop devices to give clients a deeper understanding of how, when and where video content is consumed.

With this launch, Comscore offers enhanced mobile video reporting for YouTube and its Partner Channels, which is beneficial for both advertisers who want to reach specific audiences and for content producers who have cultivated a loyal following.

"As part of our continued commitment to provide accurate data and adapt to the growing multi-platform majority in Malaysia, we are thrilled to announce the launch of Video Metrix Multi-Platform. We look forward to providing comprehensive data that advertisers, publishers and agencies need to drive smarter business decisions," said Kedar Gavane, senior vice president, Asia Pacific at Comscore. "The introduction of Video Metrix Multi-Platform marks another important milestone in cross-platform measurement."

The introduction of Video Metrix Multi-Platform, Comscore's digital video measurement product now enables clients to:

Quantify total, incremental and unduplicated viewership across smartphone, tablet and desktop

Get a holistic view of audience viewership for owned and competitive video content

Understand how engagement differs across platforms to more efficiently monetize and plan

"Content is not viewed on just one screen anymore; consumers are watching their favourite videos across multiple devices and platforms. With consumers tuning in across an increasing number of screens, it is critical that advertisers understand how and where their audience are opting in from," said Serm Teck Choon, president of the Malaysian Digital Association (MDA). "Comscore Video Metrix Multi-Platform will enable local advertisers to answer these questions and more by providing a comprehensive understanding of the Malaysian consumers."

Video Metrix Multi-Platform relies on the Comscore Unified Digital Measurement (UDM) framework, a hybrid measurement approach that utilises panels alongside direct measurement from video publishers via tagging. Video content publishers interested in participating in multi-platform digital video measurement can ensure comprehensive coverage of their viewing behaviour by implementing Comscore's tags and deploying Comscore's mobile SDK. To learn more about tagging, please contact your Comscore account representative. For more information on Comscore Video Metrix Multi-Platform, please visit: www.comscore.com/VideoMetrixMP or contact us.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. Learn more about Comscore here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, expectations regarding the impact and benefits to Comscore from the MMX family of products, financial or otherwise. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: the features and characteristics of the products, the rate of development of the digital marketing intelligence, Internet advertising and e-Commerce markets; the growth of the Internet as a medium for commerce, content, advertising and communications; and the acceptance of new products and methodologies by the industry, including existing and prospective clients.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to Comscore's most recent respective Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and from time to time other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's Web site (http://www.sec.gov).

Stockholders of Comscore are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Comscore does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

