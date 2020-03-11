Comscore and iHeartMedia Agree to Renewal for Digital Measurement

RESTON, Va., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, and iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America and the No. 1 commercial podcast publisher, today announced a renewal agreement that enables iHeartMedia to continue utilizing Comscore's industry-leading digital audience measurement. The multi-year agreement gives iHeartMedia continuing access to Comscore's Media Ratings solution, including video and YouTube measurement tracking.

"We have been privileged to work with the iHeartMedia team over the years, and today we are excited to continue that relationship," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "Comscore's mission is to deliver advanced audience insights that fuel our clients' growth – when they win, we win. We look forward to deepening our relationship with iHeartMedia."

Comscore Media Ratings offers a 360-degree unduplicated view of consumption based on massive, passively-collected datasets. Comscore's innovative lineup of Digital Media Ratings offerings, which includes Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Video Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, allows publishers to evaluate online audiences across desktop and mobile with insights powered by industry-leading census-based digital measurement, including powerful advanced audience segments.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 150 markets; digital radio via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its on-air influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-and-iheartmedia-agree-to-renewal-for-digital-measurement-301021799.html

SOURCE Comscore