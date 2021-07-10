SMI 11’990 0.6%  SPI 15’409 0.4%  Dow 34’870 1.3%  DAX 15’688 1.7%  Euro 1.0868 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’068 1.9%  Gold 1’809 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’958 3.0%  Dollar 0.9142 -0.1%  Öl 75.5 1.6% 
10.07.2021 01:00:00

Compressor control systems market in the Industrial Machinery Industry to grow by USD 1.26 billion| Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The compressor control systems market is set to grow by USD 1.26 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Compressor Control Systems Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Compressor Control Systems Market Analysis Report by Product (Control elements and Communication), End-user (Process manufacturing and Discrete manufacturing), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The compressor control systems market is driven by the increasing focus on improving the energy efficiency of compressors. In addition, the growing global industrial refrigeration systems market is anticipated to boost the growth of the compressor control systems market.

A compressor is designed to meet the peak load demand of the assigned section of the plant. The total installed capacity of compressed air systems in most of the discrete manufacturing plants is higher than their total peak load demand. A few of the industrial facilities do integrate multiple compressors to have a common discharge header. The discrete manufacturing industry is focusing on operating a minimum number of compressors. The trim compressor is brought online only when the demand exceeds the baseload need. Therefore, the overall efficiency of compressed air systems improves and results in significant energy savings. The cost-saving potential offered by compressor control systems is increasing their installation in discrete manufacturing.

Major Five Compressor Control Systems Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates business through Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company offers low and medium-voltage variable frequency drives and PLCs and HMIs to optimize the capacity and speed of a compressor. Some of these products include LV industrial drives, MV drives, PLCs and HMIs, Motors and generators, and Services.

Baker Hughes Co.

Baker Hughes Co. operates business through Oilfield Services, Oilfield Equipment, Turbomachinery & Process Solutions, and Digital Solutions. The company offers extensive Gas, Steam, and Hydro Turbine-Generator and Turbine Driven Compressor Controls system applied across a wide range of industries. Some of these products include Nexus OnCore Control System, Nexus OnCore Safety System, GE Mark Control System, Woodward Control System, etc.

BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG

BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers high efficient compressor controls especially in cases where compressed air consumption fluctuates. Some of these controls include airtelligence trinity, airtelligence plus, etc., and intelligent machine control systems such as base control, focus control 2.0, and prime.

Connell Industries Inc.

Connell Industries Inc. operates business through Control and Automation Systems, and Pet Blow Molding. The company offers custom-designed and manufactured compressor control systems to minimize maintenance costs, air leaks, to stop continuously running unloaded and half-loaded due to mismatched loading setpoints.

FS-ELLIOTT Co. LLC

FS-ELLIOTT Co. LLC operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers Regulus line compressor control including Industrial Series- R1000 and R2000 for food and beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, and mining and textile and Engineered Series- R2000 and R400 for oil refineries, gas-processing plants, and chemical and petrochemical facilities.

Compressor Control Systems Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

  • Control elements - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Communication - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Compressor Control Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

  • Process manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Discrete manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Compressor Control Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

