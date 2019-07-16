+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
16.07.2019

Comprehensive Analysis of the Outdoor 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study, Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA - Database (Non Stand Alone)" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA.

The report focuses on the following issues:

  • Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
  • Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
  • Analyze the type of poles used
  • Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
  • Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
  • Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells

Features

  • Verizon 5G Home Service
  • 5G Site Maps for Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8
  • Deployment Analysis of Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8
  • Case Study 1: Multi-tenant apartment complexes
  • Case Study 2: Single Family Homes

The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:

  • 5G Radio Node Site Number
  • 5G Radio Node Serial Number
  • 5G Radio Node Azimuth
  • 5G Radio Node Mechanical Tilt
  • 5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate
  • 5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate
  • 5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street
  • 5G Radio Node US Zip Code
  • 5G Radio Node Pole Identification Number

The data set also includes information on future Verizon Wireless 5G sites for the City of Sacramento, CA.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

  • Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions:

CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES

  • U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
  • Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmwave 5G networks
  • Fiber for Fronthaul C-RAN or for Backhaul

CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G HOME SERVICE

  • Phase 1 with 5GVTF
  • 5G Home Service

CHAPTER 3: CITY OF SACRAMENTO 5G NETWORK

  • District 1 Analysis
  • District 2 Analysis
  • District 3 Analysis
  • District 4 Analysis
  • District 5 Analysis
  • District 6 Analysis
  • District 7 Analysis
  • District 8 Analysis

CHAPTER 4: CASE STUDY 1

CHAPTER 5: CASE STUDY 2

Companies Mentioned

  • Samsung
  • Verizon Wireless

IMPORTANT NOTE: The United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study, Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA - Database (Non Stand Alone) product may ONLY be purchased in addition to the United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study, Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA report.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8a8kl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comprehensive-analysis-of-the-outdoor-5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-network-for-verizon-wireless-and-the-city-of-sacramento-ca-300885828.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

