Sievi Capital Aktie
03.10.2024 15:30:00

Composition of KH Group Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board

Sievi Capital
0.63 EUR -0.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release
3 October 2024 at 4:30 pm EEST

Composition of KH Group Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of KH Group Plc has been appointed in accordance with the Charter of the Nomination Board approved by the Annual General Meeting held on 11 May 2022. The Nomination Board comprises three representatives of the Company’s largest shareholders based on the ownership situation on 31 August 2024 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of KH Group. The members of the Nomination Board are:

•        Simon Hallqvist, Preato Capital AB
•        Mikko Laakkonen
•        Johanna Takanen
•        Juha Karttunen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KH Group.

In its organizing meeting on 3 October 2024, the Nomination Board elected Simon Hallqvist as its Chairman.

The primary purpose of the Nomination Board is to prepare and present proposals for the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Board delivers its proposals for the Annual General Meeting to the Company’s Board of Directors by the last day of January preceding the Annual General Meeting at the latest.

KH GROUP PLC

Juha Karttunen
Chairman of the Board of Directors

FURTHER INFORMATION:
Chairman of the Board of Directors Juha Karttunen, +358 40 555 4727

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.khgroup.com

KH Group Plc is a Nordic conglomerate operating in business areas of KH-Koneet, Indoor Group and Nordic Rescue Group. We are a leading supplier of construction and earth-moving equipment, furniture and interior decoration retailer as well as rescue vehicle manufacturer. The objective of our strategy is to create an industrial group around the business of KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


