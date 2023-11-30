Composition and Proposals of QPR Software Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2024

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. EET

The Shareholders' Nomination Board (the "Nomination Board”) of QPR Software Plc is a body of QPR Software’s shareholders responsible for preparing proposals to the Annual General Meeting for the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, and the remuneration of the Board committees. The Nomination Board consists of three members who represent QPR Software’s three largest shareholders who, on August 30 preceding the next year’s Annual General Meeting, hold the largest number of votes calculated of all shares in QPR Software.

The Nomination Board is chaired by Roger Kempe, representing Oy Finncorp Ab, and consists of Erkki Myllärniemi, representing UMO Capital Oy, and Eero Leskinen, representing Vesa-Pekka Leskinen.

The Nomination Board submits the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting, which is planned to be held on May 15, 2024. The proposals will be also included in the notice to the Annual General Meeting, which will be published separately later on.

Number of Board members

The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the number of Board members is confirmed as four (4).

Electing Board members and the Chairman

The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that Pertti Ervi, Antti Koskela and Jukka Tapaninen be re-elected as Board members. Current Board member Matti Heikkonen has informed the Nomination Board that he is no longer available for re-election. The Nomination Board further proposes that Linda von Schantz be elected to the Board of QPR Software as a new member. All the nominees have given their consent to the position, and they are independent of the Company and of the Company’s significant shareholders.

Furthermore, the Nomination Board proposes that Pertti Ervi be re-elected as the Chairman of the Board.

The curriculum vitae of the proposed new member of the Board, Linda von Schantz, is attached to this stock exchange release. Information about the experience and previous positions of the persons proposed to be re-elected as Board members is available on QPR's website at: https://www.qpr.com/company/board-of-directors

Deciding on the remuneration of the Board members

The Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration of the Board members be kept unchanged. According to the proposal, the Chairman of the Board will be paid EUR 45,000 per year and the other Board members EUR 25,000 per year. Approximately 40% of the above-mentioned remuneration is paid in shares and 60% in cash. The Shares will be transferred at earliest after the General Meeting election and in accordance with the insider trading regulations.

Furthermore, the Nomination Board proposes that the members of the Board of Directors will be reimbursed for travel and other expenses incurred while they are managing the Company's affairs.

More information:

Roger Kempe

Chairman of the Nomination Board

Tel. +358400404071

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com

