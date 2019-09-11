11.09.2019 10:30:00

Composites Nanocellulose Market to Register Over 40.4% CAGR to 2024: GMI

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nanocellulose Market revenue is projected to witness considerable expansion over 2019 to 2024, substantially driven by rising environmental concerns regarding global carbon footprints, along with the continuous need for sustainable packaging materials. An increasing number of companies have been investing in developing and adopting smart materials for various applications, including packaging in the food and beverage segment to help improve the shelf life of the product and maintain the overall food quality.

According to a report by GMI, the global nanocellulose market is expected to cross USD $1 billion business by 2024. The imposition of strict quality and safety regulations by governing bodies has restricted the use of non-biodegradable packaging materials, especially in the food segment. This will immensely bolster nanocellulose industry outlook through the demand for sustainable and lightweight packaging material. Rising disposable incomes worldwide have surged the consumption of packaged food and drinks.

Request a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2423

Some of the Global and Regional Nanocellulose Market Growth Drivers: 

1. Global drivers

1.1. Strong product demand across the packaging industry

1.2. Rising food and beverage industry across the globe

1.3. Rising demand for technologically advanced, sustainable products across various end-user industries

2. Regional drivers

2.1. Rapidly growing oil and gas industry in North America

2.2. Rising personal care industry in Asia-Pacific

Revenue from the food and beverage application segment is expected to account for USD $90 million of the total nanocellulose market share by 2024.

Rising awareness among consumers towards severe environmental issues is propelling industries to look into greener alternatives to conventional materials. With the advent of advanced technology, the packaging industry is coming up with smart and active packaging options that provide security, reliability, allow the design to integrate eye-catching visuals and deliver an enhanced unboxing experience. Consistent developments to improve the quality of packaging will offer significant opportunities for new product launches, advancing nanocellulose industry trends.

In terms of the regional landscape, North America has witnessed remarkable technological developments in next-generation, eco-friendly electronic devices that are based on renewable nanocellulose. Industry giants are directing rigorous efforts towards manufacturing products that comprise excellent flexibility, lightweight, entail low cost and provide high mechanical strength. Such initiatives will positively boost nanocellulose market outlook.

Browse key industry insights spread across 180 pages, with 263 market data tables and 30 figures and charts from the report, "Nanocellulose Market Share and Forecasts to 2024" in detail, along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/nanocellulose-market

North America is projected to own a notable share of nearly 40% of the global nanocellulose market size by 2024.

Nanocellulose-based materials have great potential in the manufacturing of high-performance products and are broadly used in various sectors, such as pharmaceutical, medical and cosmetics. Current market trends and novel advancements in the cosmetic and personal care industry, paired with rising disposable income among the middle-class group will reinforce the nanocellulose market forecast over the coming years.

The long-term use of renewable materials for industrial and manufacturing applications could help in addressing the high costs involved, reduce carbon footprints and eradicate severe other issues industries usually face.

Rapid population growth and the subsequent growth in urbanization and industrialization are compelling industries to produce affordable and sustainable devices. For this reason, companies are investing considerable amounts in developing and offering efficient, reliable and inexpensive smart devices made from eco-friendly materials, which undeniably fuel the expansion of the nanocellulose market size.

Key players comprising the competitive landscape of the nanocellulose industry include global companies such as Nippon Paper Group Inc., FPInnovations, Innventia AB, J. Rettenmaire & Sohne GmBH (JRS), CelluForce Inc., Melodea Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation and Daicel FineChem Ltd., among others. With increased competition across the industry, several companies are undertaking R&D programs to measure the usability of nanocellulose materials in an innumerable range of applications.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report at https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2423

Browse Related Report:

1. Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Size By Source (Wood, Non-wood), By End-user (Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait), Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2017-2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/microcystalline-cellulose-mcc-market

2. Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Size By Purity (Above 95%, 80%-95%, Below 80%), By End-user (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper, Detergents & Laundry), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Sweden, Italy, Finland, Netherlands, China, India, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia , UAE), Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016-2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/carboxymethyl-cellulose-cmc-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights, Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com
Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Related Images

nanocellulose-market-size-to.jpg
Nanocellulose Market Size to Exceed $1 Billion by 2024
Nanocellulose Market value is estimated to exceed USD $1 billion by 2024, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

Nanocellulose Market Size

Aseptic Packaging Market

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/composites-nanocellulose-market-to-register-over-40-4-cagr-to-2024-gmi-300915643.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:30
DAX: Zwischenziel erreicht
09:12
Schwergewichte schicken SMI erneut in den Keller
06:08
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Wo könnte der Käufer grössere Schwierigkeiten bekommen? / Swiss Life – Neuer Angriff auf die 500,00 CHF-Marke
10.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Titel mit tiefer 45% Barriere
09.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Société Générale: Die Zinsen dürften noch für lange Zeit niedrig bleiben
Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Partners Group-Aktie verliert: Partners Group steigert Halbjahresgewinn um 1 Prozent
Sunrise-Aktionär Axxion fordert Abwahl von Verwaltungsratspräsident Kurer
Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
Facebook-Währung Libra kann nur mit Finma-Bewilligung umgesetzt werden
Schmolz+Bickenbach mit Gewinnwarnung: Erwartungen für Betriebsgewinn deutlich gesenkt - Aktie bricht ein
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI stärker -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Die heimische Börse präsentiert steigende Kurse. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt gehen weiter ins Risiko. Zur Wochenmitte geht es für die asiatischen Aktienmärkte überwiegend aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB