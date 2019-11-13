+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
13.11.2019 21:47:00

ComplyUp Introduces the CMMC Level One Free Compliance Platform Today

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyUp, the leader in providing low-cost, high-capability governance and compliance cloud platforms, has made the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level One compliance platform available to all interested organizations for free. This free access is a permanent offering, not an introductory-time-only opportunity. ComplyUp understands and supports the need for across-the-board improvements in cybersecurity maturity postures throughout the Federal Government Contracting Industry. Offering the Level One platform for free enables more competition and easier compliance for the least capable and least critical contractors. Additional Levels will be rolled out over the next six to 12 months, with escalating subscription fees for each level above Level One, due to the complexity and criticality of the data that must be better protected. Additionally, an organization can visually interpret and understand the effort to move up to the next level in order to pursue higher-value contracts.

FAQ:

Q: How can you do this? Isn't the CMMC model still in Beta with more changes coming?

A: Yes, ComplyUp understands the current CMMC posture isn't the final version. However, the Level One requirements are understood to be very close, if not exact, to the final standard version. Additionally, the CMMC requirements have been publicly stated to be a living model where the requirements will change periodically on a schedule as well as ad hoc adjustments as new types of threats emerge. To be clear, ComplyUp believes that organizations can begin to use its CMMC Level One platform to begin capturing, documenting, and improving their compliance requirements with minimal future adjustments going forward in time.

Q: Is the ComplyUp CMMC platform accredited? Is it the tool that organizations must use?

A: No. There is no CMMC tool or platform selected at this time. There may or may not be a single tool or platform selected by the CMMC governing body. The DOD is currently in the process of forming a CMMC Accreditation governance board at this time. However, there is little risk of 'lost work' for any organization choosing to use the ComplyUp CMMC compliance platform today. Those organizations can easily pull all the information from the platform for migration to a new platform if needed or desired. For organizations that need to understand and be prepared for these requirements, using this platform will save the organization significant costs in assessing and preparing for the requirement.

Q: Will ComplyUp ever charge for accessing the Level One platform?

A: No.

Q: When will Level Two or Level Three be available?

A:  Level two, as a beta version, will be made available as soon as the CMMC draft versions show consistency from release to release. Level three is expected to be released extremely close to the CMMC Version 1.0 release late this year or early in 2020.

Click here to begin using the free CMMC Level One Compliance tool today.

Media Contact:
Matthew Majot, ComplyUp
Phone: (813) 344 2213
Email: matt@complyup.com

Follow ComplyUp's updates through LinkedIn.

ComplyUp offers cloud-based compliance solutions including its flagship ComplyUp Assessment Platform.

Related Links

ComplyUp

CMMC Level 1 Assessment Platform

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/complyup-introduces-the-cmmc-level-one-free-compliance-platform-today-300957723.html

SOURCE ComplyUp

