01.05.2020 07:00:00

Complimentary Brilliant Business Summit™ Begins May 3rd

MILWAUKEE, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the recent pandemic, this week is more important than ever.

During these difficult & interesting economic times, what better way to work on growing your business & generate more profits than to attend a complimentary online & on-demand Summit hosted by some of the nation's top business people?

In celebration of National Small Business Week, starting on May 4th, 9 a.m. Central Time, you & thousands of small business owners across the country can begin viewing the online, on-demand The Brilliant Business Summit ™

This Summit is in the spirit of the #1 Bestselling Business Book Series: "Brilliant Breakthroughs for the Small Business Owner: Fresh Perspectives of Profitability, People, Productivity, & Finding Peace in Your Business".

This Summit is dedicated to all small business owners across America - the accelerate of our economy.

The Brilliant Business Summit™ is presented by a group of world-renowned authors from the #1 Bestselling Business Book Series "Brilliant Breakthroughs for the Small Business Owner."

These 15 presenters will share their fresh perspectives on how to increase profits for your business for the remainder of the year & beyond. They will also shed light on some conventional & unconventional approaches for small business owners to experiment with to move one of your most important performance needles, the profitability of your business.

This will be a pitch-free presentation.

There is no charge to attend the online Summit.

Our Expert Presenters want you to succeed. The only offer you'll see during this Summit is to access the summit's Premium Access Package - if you want more than the freemium access.

All of our world-renowned authors will be sharing valuable information to help your business grow in a post COVID-19 world.

Learn to Live Out Loud with one of our featured experts; Stacy Kaat will be sharing a portion of her online course titled, The Entrepreneurs Blueprint to Personal Branding for Profit.

Get focused on Your Business Profitability & sign up now to reserve your complimentary virtual seat for the entire Summit. https://www.brilliantbusinesssummit.com/a/26202/C7L5vTVP

For further information or questions, please contact Author Stacy Kaat direct at stacy@stacykaat.com

 

SOURCE Brilliant Business Summit

