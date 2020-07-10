Compliancy Group Creates New Guidance for HIPAA Compliance for Business Associates

GREENLAWN, N.Y., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COMPLIANCY GROUP in its continued efforts to simplify compliance has developed new guidance for HIPAA Compliance for Business Associates. Business associates create, receive, transmit, store, and maintain protected health information (PHI) on behalf of their covered entity clients. As such, business associates are required to be HIPAA compliant, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of PHI.

HIPAA compliance for business associates is accomplished by implementing an effective HIPAA compliance program. Compliancy Group enables business associate compliance through risk assessments, gap identification and remediation, policies and procedures, employee training, business associate management, and incident management.

"The HIPAA regulation is cumbersome. It is intentionally vague, as it was written to apply to a variety of organizations. HIPAA requires organizations to implement 'reasonably appropriate' safeguards to secure PHI, but it can be difficult to determine what is reasonably appropriate for your organization. This is why we have developed specific guidance for HIPAA Compliance for Business Associates," Marc Haskelson, CEO Compliancy Group.

Since covered entities and business associates have differing HIPAA compliance requirements, Compliancy Group developed a compliance program specifically for business associates. Compliancy Group's clients are guided by expert Compliance Coaches throughout the entire HIPAA compliance implementation process. Coaches are always available to answer any questions that may arise, taking the guesswork out of HIPAA.

