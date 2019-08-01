ComplianceLine Launches LicenseCheck; Innovative New Service to Address Unmet Needs in Healthcare License Verification

CHARLOTTE, N.C., August 01, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ComplianceLine, the premier provider of whistleblower hotline, case management, and market leading healthcare exclusion screening solutions like SanctionCheck, announced today it has launched LicenseCheck due to accelerating requests from existing and prospective healthcare industry clients.

"The licensing of doctors in the US is a complex but critical practice to ensure safe and compliant patient care. Healthcare providers and patients can search on their own for a doctor's license in a number of repositories, including the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) website and each state's own site. A doctor or medical professional without a valid license is legally not allowed to practice medicine in any capacity, and it is up to the employing organization (hospital, outpatient facility, etc.) to prevent unlicensed practice of medicine. Compiling and monitoring this accreditation on an ongoing basis for even a handful of physicians can be a time-consuming obligation that not only has a low compliance rate but also, most concerning, huge potential penalties for non-compliance ranging from fines to lawsuits," explained Co-CEO and Chief Servant Nick Gallo.

The new LicenseCheck service leverages experience from millions of checks done over the past decade in SanctionCheck, the first and longest running exclusion screening service in the industry. With LicenseCheck, ComplianceLine is now able to offer clients ongoing license monitoring with:



accurate and actionable information on confirmed and potential risks;

primary source verification that is Joint Commission compliant;

audit support for internal or regulatory confirmation; and

reduced administrative time and costs through increased accuracy and efficiency.

As with all ComplianceLine services, clients are supported with not only the basic requirements to meet regulatory demands, but are also served well by expert advice about processes and follow up as well as clear and actionable information. A thoughtful, sustainable approach to compliance challenges allows LicenseCheck client compliance organizations to move past bare minimum risk management to critical activities that add value, improve culture, and support quality healthcare delivery.

"With first SanctionCheck and now LicenseCheck, we have developed front line technology that can assist clients in navigating the complex web of disparate physicians lists, complex and manual review processes, and ever-changing regulatory requirements" continued Nick Gallo.

"ComplianceLine is proud to be a customer-driven company and the interest we kept fielding for a solution like this was too strong to ignore. Starting in 2019, we're proud to offer caring healthcare leaders this compelling option to continually monitor and check licenses across the US."

"ComplianceLine has always served clients best by leveraging the domain knowledge of our expert staff and the cost-saving time and impact leverage of vanguard technology," said Co-CEO and Chief Development Officer Giovanni Gallo. "With LicenseCheck, we bring these both to bear to give our clients what they need most: more time, less risk, and more clarity. We're proud to offer continuous license screening in a full service solution to clients who realize that trusting this to an internal process or a care-less vendor just isn't enough in this day and age."

About ComplianceLine

For over 20 years ComplianceLine has been the premier provider of ethics and compliance solutions by putting clients first and prioritizing their needs through selfless service. ComplianceLine's continuous improvement culture and pursuit of quality over short term profit affords clients the industry's best tools in assisting the identification of unethical, illegal and questionable behavior in pursuit of its mission: to improve organizations by providing caretakers with actionable information. The ComplianceLine team provides helpline and sanction screening services in 50,000 locations worldwide through highly trained, tenured, and caring compliance-minded professionals focused on improving the lives of our clients through excellent service. ComplianceLine clients include many of the largest healthcare and higher education organizations in the world. To learn more about ComplianceLine please visit http://www.complianceline.com

