14.08.2020 19:10:00

ComplianceLine Breaks Into the top 1000 Fastest Growing Companies in America recognized by Inc. Magazine

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ComplianceLine, which makes the world a better workplace through compliance, governance and risk management solutions, has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America, ranking number 989 with a growth rate of 468%.

ComplianceLine experienced key expansion with the addition of interactive, modern workforce training that includes movie-like video quality, engaging actors, customization and gamification. The Charlotte-based compliance provider attributes its rapid growth to a commitment and service mindset and a passion for helping compliance leaders and ethics experts elevate compliance programs beyond a cost-center mentality.

"It's a high honor to be counted in such esteemed company with other excellent organizations," said Giovanni Gallo, co-CEO and Chief Development Officer. "In just under four years, we're rapidly proving that ethics and compliance leaders are tired of being underserved by their compliance vendors. We view our objective growth as positive validation that our commitments to servanthood, building comprehensive solutions for caring leaders, and true relationships with our clients are actually making a difference in the world!"

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About ComplianceLine

ComplianceLine protects teams and company missions with its comprehensive suite of issue intake, case management, exclusion and license checking, and contemporary compliance training solutions. Designed to seamlessly integrate into any executive-level ethics and compliance program, both company leaders and employees benefit from an open approach to ethics and compliance. Unlike other compliance vendors who put profit over service, take compliance investments for granted, and neglect customer needs day after day, ComplianceLine is intent on serving compliance and ethics leaders to make the world a better workplace. For more information on ComplianceLine, visit http://www.ComplianceLine.com

About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

 

SOURCE ComplianceLine

