Complia Health Welcomes Dawn Drella as Chief Financial Officer

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week Complia Health welcomed a new executive to its leadership team, Dawn Drella, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer. Drella's background includes more than 25 years of experience in accounting and strategic finance, serving as an Operational CFO of a $500 million division of a software company. She is a CPA with extensive experience in technology-based companies as well as mergers and acquisitions, which makes Drella well suited to Complia Health—a company with a long history of growth in the healthcare technology space.

"We are thrilled to have Dawn on board," says Martin Ambrose, Chief Executive Officer of Complia Health. "She brings a wealth of experience and diverse capabilities to the table. It's an exciting time for Complia Health and Dawn will directly contribute to the benefits our customers will see from our strategic developments."

In 2019, Complia Health welcomed several new additions to the executive team, including Ambrose, and recently announced the divestment of its international software product, Procura. New leadership and refocusing resources in the US market are expected to herald an era of new growth and development for the company, which offers software solutions that date back nearly 20 years. "There's a lot of history at Complia Health and it's been the basis of our strong foundation. What we really want to focus on is the future," says Ambrose.

Dawn Drella shares that the new vision of the company was part of the appeal in joining, "It was clear to me that there's a fantastic new vision for Complia Health and its solutions. I'm looking forward to being a part of an exciting and highly energetic organization—I'm accustomed to fast-paced technology organizations and I enjoy the challenge."

Drella's experience has demonstrated that she is an integral resource for defining and implementing operational excellence, particularly in times of restructuring. Drella will oversee finance and accounting based out of the company's headquarters in the Chicago area.

Complia Health is a leading software solution provider of technology and expertise for healthcare agencies in the pre- and post-acute care market under the ContinuLink and Suncoast brands. The company is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL with satellite offices in Boca Raton and Clearwater, FL. Complia Health is dedicated to helping home care, home health and hospice agencies deliver quality care without compromise with innovative solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial and back-office operations.

