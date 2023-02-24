SMI 11'176 -0.6%  SPI 14'386 -0.5%  Dow 32'826 -1.0%  DAX 15'210 -1.7%  Euro 0.9914 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'197 -1.4%  Gold 1'812 -0.7%  Bitcoin 21'818 -2.4%  Dollar 0.9401 0.7%  Öl 83.1 0.8% 
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Freitagnachmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Moody's erhöht Langfristrating und kurzfristigen Ausblick für Mercedes-Benz - Mercedes-Benz-Aktie leichter
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
BASF-Aktie tiefrot: BASF rechnet mit rückläufigem Ergebnis - BASF baut 2'600 Stellen ab und beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm vorzeitig
Aus diesen Gründen gibt der Euro nach - Starker Dollar gewinnt auch zum Franken
Foresight Solar VCT Aktie [Valor: 11970694 / ISIN: GB00B640GZ49]
24.02.2023 17:36:19

Completion of the Sale of Ordinary Shares portfolio

Foresight Solar VCT
1.15 GBP -8.00%
Completion of the Sale of Ordinary Shares portfolio

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc ("the Fund”) is pleased to announce completion of the sale of its portfolio of solar assets held in the Ordinary Share class (the "sale”), generating gross proceeds of over £100m.

The final sale price has delivered a strong return to shareholders in the Fund of approximately 140p per Ordinary share compared to the last reported Net Asset Value of 131.2p per share as at 30 September 2022 and reflects Foresight’s capabilities in asset management optimisation. The total return to investors is approximately 185p.

Further details of how and when the proceeds will be distributed to shareholders will be announced in due course.

Ernie Richardson, Chair of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc, commented:

"We are delighted with the uplift in value that the Ordinary share class portfolio has shown over the last 18 months. Along with this, the team managing the Fund have expertly negotiated an exceptional return for our investors and we are pleased with the outcome of this sale.

"Our confidence is illustrated by the launch of the Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc FWT Share Class prospectus last month. The progress made by the FWT Fund since its inception in 2019 provides us with confidence for 2023 and we hope to continue this trajectory.”

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


Nachrichten zu Foresight Solar VCT PLC

Analysen zu Foresight Solar VCT PLC

16:10 Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
16:06 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Idorsia
10:56 Börse Aktuell – Als wäre nichts passiert
09:42 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen schwach
08:37 SMI wie festgefahren
07:07 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Rückfall an die Haltezone
23.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
23.02.23 Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
Credit Suisse-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse laut Aktionär Harris mögliches Übernahmeziel - Abflüsse aus Immobilienfonds
CS-Aktie in Grün: Greensill Fonds-Investoren haben Milliardenbetrag von Credit Suisse zurückerhalten
Holcim-Aktie verliert: Holcim weiter auf Rekordkurs - Überraschender Management-Wechsel
Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schlussendlich tiefer
BASF-Aktie tiefrot: BASF rechnet mit rückläufigem Ergebnis - BASF baut 2'600 Stellen ab und beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm vorzeitig
Kryptowährungen im Fokus: Analyst befürchtet Einbruch beim Bitcoinkurs
Anhaltende Inflation bringt Zinssorgen zurück: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Vormittag in Rot
NASDAQ-Wert Moderna-Aktie in Rot: Moderna verdient wegen Corona-Rückgang weniger
AXA-Aktie höher: AXA wird optimistischer und will Aktien zurückkaufen - AXA Schweiz steigert Gewinn

