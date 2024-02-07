Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.02.2024 13:38:40

Completion of subscription of convertible loans

7 February 2024

Company Announcement No. 05


Completion of subscription of convertible loans

On 7 February 2024 the Board of Directors in Pharma Equity Group decided to issue convertible loans in accordance with the authorisation in the company's articles of association under article 4.3.A.

The convertible loans are now fully subscribed for and allow Pharma Equity Group to loan DKK 7.100.000, where 6.600.000 has now been paid out to the Company. Thus, the maximum increase of the share capital pursuant to the convertible loan is an amount of DKK 10.407.806.

The main terms are described in the company’s articles of association and Company Announcement no. 04, dated 7 February 2024.

The Board of Directors will inform the market about conversion of the convertible debt.


For further information, please contact:

Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 4022 2114

Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222


About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.

The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.

