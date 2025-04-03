Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’588 -0.8%  SPI 16’790 -0.7%  Dow 42’225 0.6%  DAX 22’391 -0.7%  Euro 0.9547 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’304 -0.3%  Gold 3’133 -0.1%  Bitcoin 72’743 0.6%  Dollar 0.8725 -1.1%  Öl 73.1 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Trump kündigt neues weitreichendes Zollpaket an - Finanzmärkte in Aufruhr
GRENKE-Aktie: Factoringgeschäft in die Schweiz verkauft
Analyst: Terrific 10 um Alibaba, Xiaomi, BYD & Co. womöglich besser als Magnificent 7 mit NVIDIA und Tesla
Novartis-Aktie: Beschleunigte FDA-Zulassung für Atrasentan
Starinvestorin Cathie Wood glaubt weiter an Tesla - Tesla-Aktie bald bei 2'600 Dollar?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

03.04.2025 08:00:00

Completion of Share Buyback Programme

Foresight Group Holdings
3.48 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
03 April 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 27 October 2023, and extended on 27 June 2024, 09 December 2024 and further extended on 28 February 2025 (the "Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value ("Ordinary Shares”) each through Numis Securities Limited (which is trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis”).

Date of purchase: 02 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 11,820
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 341.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 351.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):345.71

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. This purchase successfully completes the Buyback Programme of up to £17 million initially announced on 27 October 2023. Including the above purchase, the total shares purchased under the Buyback Programme amounts to 3,993,735. To date, 1,391,739 shares have been transferred out of treasury.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 113,745,807 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,601,996 continue to be held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE345.7111,820

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price
(GBp share)		Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading venue
400345.50 09:04:03XLON
496345.50 09:04:03XLON
567345.50 09:04:03XLON
1014344.00 09:33:15XLON
475344.00 09:33:15XLON
259346.00 11:09:56XLON
260345.50 11:13:29XLON
1200345.50 11:13:29XLON
320344.00 12:41:38XLON
175344.00 12:41:38XLON
171344.00 12:41:38XLON
729343.00 13:06:09XLON
598343.00 13:06:09XLON
487342.50 13:39:58XLON
329342.50 13:39:58XLON
24342.50 13:39:58XLON
925341.00 14:26:51XLON
168351.00 16:01:52XLON
8351.00 16:01:52XLON
556351.00 16:01:52XLON
791350.00 16:01:53XLON
129350.00 16:05:12XLON
810350.00 16:05:12XLON
238349.50 16:05:40XLON
600349.50 16:05:40XLON
21345.71 16:07:49XLON
70351.00 16:12:42XLON

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Deutsche Numis
Charles Farquhar / Rajesh Iyer
+44 (0) 207 260 1000 

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Nachrichten zu Foresight Group Holdings Limited Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten