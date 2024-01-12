|
12.01.2024 22:50:52
Completion of First Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program. Weekly Report (January 8 – January 12, 2024)
LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris”) announced today the completion of the first tranche of its previously announced Share Buyback Program.
During the first tranche, which ran from November 6, 2023, to (and including) January 12, 2024, the Company purchased a total of 17,779,302 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €276,201,768, or US$300 million.
From January 8, 2024 to (and including) January 12, 2024, the Company purchased the following ordinary shares:
|Date
|Trading
Venue
|Shares
Purchased
|Weighted
Average Price
(EUR)
|Purchases in
EUR
|Reference
FX
|Purchases in
USD
|08-ene-24
|MTA
|606,482
|15.3468
|9,307,558
|1.0979
|10,218,303
|08-ene-24
|CEUX
|285,810
|15.3463
|4,386,126
|1.0979
|4,815,308
|08-ene-24
|TQEX
|29,562
|15.3437
|453,590
|1.0979
|497,974
|08-ene-24
|AQXE
|28,377
|15.3480
|435,530
|1.0979
|478,147
|09-ene-24
|MTA
|606,482
|15.1197
|9,169,826
|1.0972
|10,060,674
|09-ene-24
|CEUX
|285,810
|15.1199
|4,321,419
|1.0972
|4,741,244
|09-ene-24
|TQEX
|29,562
|15.1193
|446,957
|1.0972
|490,379
|09-ene-24
|AQXE
|28,377
|15.1226
|429,134
|1.0972
|470,824
|10-ene-24
|MTA
|606,482
|14.8555
|9,009,593
|1.0918
|9,836,674
|10-ene-24
|CEUX
|284,396
|14.8557
|4,224,902
|1.0918
|4,612,748
|10-ene-24
|TQEX
|29,318
|14.8544
|435,501
|1.0918
|475,480
|10-ene-24
|AQXE
|28,377
|14.8547
|421,532
|1.0918
|460,228
|11-ene-24
|MTA
|603,614
|14.8252
|8,948,698
|1.0968
|9,814,485
|11-ene-24
|CEUX
|58,517
|14.8235
|867,427
|1.0968
|951,350
|3,511,166
|15.0542
|52,857,793
|57,923,819
As of January 12, 2024, the Company held in treasury 17,779,302 ordinary shares, representing 1.51% of its total issued share capital.
Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.
Details of the above transactions are available on Tenaris’s corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.
The second tranche of Tenaris’s Share Buyback Program is expected to begin not earlier than February 26, 2024, once Tenaris’s blackout period has ended.
Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.
Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.
Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com
