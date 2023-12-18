Completion of conversion of A shares to B shares in accordance with the articles of association and information on adjusted number of voting rights and share capital

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'187 0.0%  SPI 14'635 -0.2%  Dow 37'305 0.2%  DAX 16'712 -0.2%  Euro 0.9483 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'536 -0.3%  Gold 2'019 0.1%  Bitcoin 35'392 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8684 -0.2%  Öl 76.1 -1.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Holcim1221405Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Bayer10367293
Top News
Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie höher: Carl Zeiss schnappt sich Augenchirurgie-Spezialisten D.O.R.C.
DKSH-Aktie gefragt: Auftrag von polnischem Pharmahersteller für Expansion nach Vietnam
Rheinmetall-Aktie freundlich: Rheinmetall liefert weitere Artilleriemunition an die Ukraine
Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?
thyssenkrupp Nucera-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: Anlaufkosten für Wasserelektrolyse belasten in 2023/24
Suche...
0% Kommission
Rockwool International A-S Aktie [Valor: 364101 / ISIN: DK0010219153]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.12.2023 11:48:30

Completion of conversion of A shares to B shares in accordance with the articles of association and information on adjusted number of voting rights and share capital

finanzen.net zero Rockwool International A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Rockwool International A-S
1971.00 DKK 1.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 16 – 2023
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

18 December 2023

Completion of conversion of A shares to B shares in accordance with the articles of association and information on adjusted number of voting rights and share capital

ROCKWOOL A/S has today completed the conversion of 9,698 A shares to a corresponding number of B shares (each having a nominal value of DKK 10). The conversion is effected in accordance with article 6 of the articles of association and at the request of the holders of the A shares in question.

The company’s articles of association have been updated with the resulting changes to the size of the company’s A- and B share capital. The total share capital is unchanged. The articles of association can be found on the company’s website.

In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Market Act, ROCKWOOL A/S is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in the event of changes. Following the completion and registration of the conversion, ROCKWOOL A/S’ total number of voting rights and share capital amount to (after the change):

Share capital Nominal valueVoting rights
Class A share capitalDKK107,761,590107,761,590
Class B share capitalDKK108,445,50010,844,550
Total DKK 216,207,090118,606,140

Further information:        

Thomas Harder
Head of Group Treasury and Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Rockwool International A-S (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten