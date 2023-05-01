Completion of capital reduction In Spar Nord Bank A/S

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'437 0.7%  SPI 15'073 0.7%  Dow 34'155 0.2%  DAX 15'922 0.8%  Euro 0.9840 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4'359 0.0%  Gold 2'001 0.6%  Bitcoin 25'527 -2.7%  Dollar 0.8925 -0.1%  Öl 79.0 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger präsentiert Produktportfolio in Australien
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie: Relief-Aktionäre segnen Reverse Split ab - Partner mit Fortschritten bei Olpruva-Vermarktung
US-Börsen dürften behauptet starten - Anleger halten sich vor Fed-Leitzinsentscheid am Mittwoch zurück
Chamath Palihapitiya als nächster Warren Buffett gehandelt - So läuft die Investmentstrategie des Investors derzeit
Politiker mit Präsidentenambitionen: Bitcoin-Fan Kennedy hält die Kryptowährung für Rettung vor bevorstehenden "Finanzkollaps"
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Kühne + Nagel International2523886Accelleron Industries116936091First Republic Bank12082173Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360
Suche...
ETF-Sparplan
Spar Nord Bank A-S Aktie [Valor: 2547570 / ISIN: DK0060036564]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.05.2023 14:52:47

Completion of capital reduction In Spar Nord Bank A/S

Spar Nord Bank A-S
109.70 DKK -2.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement no. 26

As stated in company announcement no. 17, it was decided at Spar Nord Bank A/S’ ordinary general meeting on 22 March 2023 to reduce the company’s share capital by nominally DKK 25,359,000 divided into 2,535,900 shares of DKK 10 by cancellation of own shares.

The capital reduction was published via the electronic information system of the Danish Business Authority on 29 March 2023. The advertisement period expired without any objections being raised. Consequently, we have notified the Danish Business Authority of the capital reduction. After the capital reduction, the share capital of Demant A/S amounts to nominally DKK 1,204,666,260 divided into shares of DKK 10 each.

In accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we hereby state that the company’s total share capital and total number of voting rights amount to:

Share capital (nominal):      DKK 1,204,666,260

Number of voting rights:     120,466,626


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Spar Nord Bank A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten