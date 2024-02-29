Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’439 0.2%  SPI 14’858 0.0%  Dow 38’921 -0.1%  DAX 17’678 0.4%  Euro 0.9549 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’878 -0.1%  Gold 2’047 0.6%  Bitcoin 54’209 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8840 0.6%  Öl 83.7 0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204ams24924656Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Swisscom874251Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Überraschung aus dem Kryptobereich: Warren Buffetts Spitzenreiter
Februar 2024: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Microsofts vergeblicher Versuch: Bing-Verkauf an Apple wegen Qualitätsproblemen 2018 vereitelt
Nach Zukauf: SNB trennt sich wieder von erheblichem Anteil ihrer Ballard Power-Aktien
Einblick in Ken Fishers Depot: So hat der Starinvestor im vierten Quartal 2023 investiert
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

SBM Offshore NVShs Aktie [Valor: 2509888 / ISIN: NL0000360618]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.02.2024 19:11:13

Completion Company share-plan-related repurchase of 50,000 shares

finanzen.net zero SBM Offshore NVShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

SBM Offshore NVShs
11.82 CHF -28.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

February 29, 2024

SBM Offshore reports that it has completed the repurchase of 50,000 shares.

The repurchases were made under the program announced on and effective from February 29, 2024. The objective of the program was to meet obligations from regular management and employee share programs. 

On February 29, 2024, a total of 50,000 common shares were repurchased, at an average price of EUR 13.14 per share, representing a total of EUR 657,121. Information regarding the aggregate of the transactions for the period during which the program was executed can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Final Period Share Repurchase Program Transaction Details

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to the repurchases under the program on February 29, 2024 in the table below.

Share Repurchase Program  
    
Overall progress share-plan-related Program: 
    
Total number of shares to be purchased 50,000
Cumulative number of repurchased shares  50,000
Cumulative Repurchase Amount EUR 657,121
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 13.14
Start Date  February 29, 2024
End Date  February 29, 2024
Percentage of program completed 100%
    
Overview of details: 
    
Trade DateQuantity RepurchasedAverage Purchase PriceSettlement Amount
February 29, 202450,000EUR 13.14EUR 657,121
Total150,000EUR 13.14EUR 657,121
    
1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam.   
     

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share-plan-related repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 29, 2024, details of which are available on its website.

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for alternative energy sources.

More than 7,400 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar  DateYear
Annual General Meeting April 122024
First Quarter 2024 Trading Update May 82024
Half Year 2024 Earnings August 82024
Third Quarter 2024 Trading Update November 142024
Full Year 2024 Earnings February 202025

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Mobile:+31 (0) 6 23 34 37 64
E-mail:wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Evelyn Tachau Brown
Group Communications & Change Director

Mobile:+377 (0) 6 40 62 30 34
E-mail:evelyn.tachau-brown@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer
Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Risk Management’ section of the 2023 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "Float4Wind®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien Top/Flop

  • SMI
  • SPI
  • SLI
  • SMIM
  • DAX
  • ESTOXX
  • Dow Jones
  • S&P 500
  • NASDAQ 100
  • Nikkei 225
Holcim 72.10 1.92 %
KV
CieFinRichemont 140.60 1.48 %