Completion Company share-plan-related repurchase of 350,000 shares

SBM Offshore NVShs
11.82 CHF -28.12%
November 21, 2023

SBM Offshore reports that it has completed the repurchase of 350,000 shares.

Between November 9, 2023 and November 21, 2023 a total of 350,000 common shares were repurchased, at an average price of EUR 12.25 per share, representing a total of EUR 4,286,956. Information regarding the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period in which the program was executed can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

The repurchases were made under the program announced on and effective from November 9, 2023. The objective of the program was to meet obligations from regular management and employee share programs. 

Final Period Share Repurchase Program Transaction Details

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to the repurchases under the program for the period November 16, 2023 through November 21, 2023 in the bottom half of the table below.

Share Repurchase Program    
       
Overall progress share-plan-related Program:  
       
Number of repurchased shares in the last 4 trading days   168,482
Cumulative number of repurchased shares   350,000
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price   EUR 12.25
Start Date     November 9, 2023
End Date     November 21, 2023
Percentage of program completed as at November 21, 2023 100%
       
Overview of details of last 4 trading days:  
       
Trade Update Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount
November 16, 2023 55,279 EUR 12.21 EUR 674,915
November 17, 2023 35,657 EUR 12.10 EUR 431,578
November 20, 2023 28,803 EUR 12.31 EUR 354,626
November 21, 2023 48,743 EUR 12.20 EUR 594,828
Total1 168,482 EUR 12.20 EUR 2,055,946
       
1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam.    

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share-plan-related repurchase program, as announced by the Company on November 9, 2023, details of which are available on its website.

        


Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for renewable energy sources.

More than 7,000 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar   Date Year
Full Year 2023 Earnings   February 29 2024
Annual General Meeting   April 12 2024
First Quarter 2024 Trading Update   May 8 2024
Half Year 2024 Earnings   August 8 2024
Third Quarter 2024 Trading Update   November 14 2024

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Ludovic Robino
Investor Relations Manager

Mobile: +31 (0) 6 15 16 50 35
E-mail: ludovic.robino@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Evelyn Tachau Brown
Group Communications & Change Director

Mobile: +377 (0) 6 40 62 30 34
E-mail: evelyn.tachau-brown@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Risk Management’ section of the 2022 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "Float4Wind®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

 

