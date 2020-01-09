09.01.2020 11:30:00

Competition Intensifies as Earth Observation Market Evolves

Cheaper imagery empowering multiple ambitious startups to deliver next-generation intelligence to new customer groups, finds Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Earth Observation Market, reveals that heightened demand for enhanced intelligence, entry of cheaper imagery products from small-satellite operators and the development of integration platforms leveraging artificial intelligence and big-data capabilities are key trends transforming the earth observation industry. While surveillance and analytics solutions are being derived from massive data mines delivering diverse solutions across markets, multiple start-ups are poised to deliver specialized intelligence-as-a-service to diverse customer groups such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities and governments.

"New geospatial solutions covering diverse data sets are set to enter the market, bringing in fresh competition along with new customer groups and business models," said Arun Kumar Sampathkumar, Senior Research Analyst, Space, Frost & Sullivan. "Pay-per-image pricing and subscription-based business models will rise as the burden of data storage, distribution, and processing will be upheld by solution providers."

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3xy

To tap into future growth opportunities, players should focus on establishing the following strategies:

  • Developing full solutions delivering actionable insights for diverse stakeholder groups so end users can access the solution in a device-agnostic delivery scheme from a web-based front end without further processing required.
  • Capitalizing on cheaper satellite imagery products from small-satellite operators and establishing a working relationship with entrants specializing in new intelligence solutions so that existing capabilities are enhanced while customers gain access to value generated in the market.
  • Investing in voice-of-customer research to better understand the unmet needs of new customer groups.
  • Investigating evolving opportunities with respect to the impact of internet of things and artificial intelligence and applying them to enhance products, services, and business models to avoid potential obsolescence risks.

"Although the market offers tremendous opportunities, there are still significant challenges, such as research and development of data-agnostic integrated platforms and automating the overlay process to enable actionable insights, that can be monetized as a large portion of these activities are still manual or diagnostic in nature," noted Sampathkumar. 

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Earth Observation Market, Forecast to 2029, explores the factors, trends and technologies that have shaped the global earth observation landscape, the challenges that lie ahead, and the opportunities that can be tapped. Specific action points such as demand for small-satellite launch based on operators' maturity, mass classes, and user segments are discussed with forecasts for the number of small satellites, payload mass, and launch revenue based on defined scenarios provided. Upstream and downstream segments have also been included.

Global Earth Observation Market, Forecast to 2029 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Space Growth Partnership Services program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Earth Observation Market, Forecast to 2029 
MDE0-22

Jacqui Holmes
Corporate Communications Consultant
E: jacqui.holmes@frost.com

Twitter: @FrostADS
LinkedIn: Frost & Sullivan's Aerospace, Defence and Security Forum
Website: http://www.frost.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 92.74
0.97 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Lonza Grp 356.80
0.88 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 55.91
0.81 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Roche Hldg G 318.55
0.68 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Swisscom 521.80
0.58 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
ABB 23.65
0.00 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Givaudan 3'013.00
0.00 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 103.34
-0.15 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'618.00
-0.61 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 177.00
-1.97 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Merck KGaA – Rekordhoch im Visier
09:58
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:49
Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
08:28
Weekly-Hits: Gold & Tesla
07.01.20
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV
07.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Nachhaltigkeit
07.01.20
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
mehr
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Euro erholt sich zum Franken etwas nach tiefstem Stand seit Frühjahr 2017
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Weitere Anzeigen in der CS-Beschattungsaffäre um Iqbal Khan
Wall Street beendet Tag im Plus -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX verlässt Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Nahost-Eskalation verunsichert Finanzmärkte - Gold auf Niveau von 2013
Basilea gibt Wasserstandsmeldung über Cresemba-Umsätze der kommerziellen Partner - Aktie legt kräftig zu
SNB erwartet für 2019 Gewinn von knapp 50 Milliarden Franken
Portfoliomanager hält die Apple-Aktie für extrem überbewertet
Tesla nimmt mit Hilfe von Milliarden-Darlehen aus China den grössten Automarkt der Welt ins Visier
SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Varta wehrt sich gegen mutmassliche Patentverletzungen - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX präsentieren sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen im Donnerstagshandel an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;