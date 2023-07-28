COMPETITION CLEARANCE OBTAINED IN TÜRKIYE AHEAD OF POSSIBLE TRANSACTION

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 25 - 28 July 2023

In October 2022, a filing for competition clearance was submitted to the Turkish Competition Authority (TCA) concerning a possible acquisition of Ekol Logistics’ international road haulage activities.



The filing was made as part of a strategic dialogue between DFDS and Ekol Logistics, a major Turkish transport and logistics company, initiated to explore a possible acquisition of Ekol Logistics’ international road haulage activities. Such a combination of ferry and logistics activities in the Mediterranean network would mirror DFDS’ proven northern European business model.

TCA has today approved a possible transaction. As part of the review process, DFDS has undertaken commitments in relation to the continued access for all logistics operators to DFDS’ ferry routes to/from Türkiye.

DFDS and Ekol Logistics will now continue the strategic dialogue, including a due diligence process, with a view to finalising the transaction terms subject to Board approval.





DFDS’ Mediterranean business unit operates a network of freight ferry routes between Türkiye and Europe. The routes primarily transport unaccompanied trailers for Turkish freight forwarders and hauliers. Rail services are provided from the ports of Trieste and Sête to multiple destinations in Europe.

Ekol Logistics’ international activities is focused on providing transport and logistics solutions for freight between Türkiye and Europe. This includes forwarding, haulage, warehousing, customs clearance, and supply chain management. Key customers include companies in the automotive and textile sectors. Ekol Logistics’ international activities’ revenue is around DKK 4bn.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Christina Bruun Madsen +45 51 71 42 88





