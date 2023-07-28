|
28.07.2023 18:47:10
COMPETITION CLEARANCE OBTAINED IN TÜRKIYE AHEAD OF POSSIBLE TRANSACTION
|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 25 - 28 July 2023
In October 2022, a filing for competition clearance was submitted to the Turkish Competition Authority (TCA) concerning a possible acquisition of Ekol Logistics’ international road haulage activities.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG
|125933443
|50.00 %
|20.00 %
|TripAdvisor Inc. / TUI AG
|128210373
|55.00 %
|18.50 %
|Microsoft Corp. / Nvidia Corp.
|128210086
|59.00 %
|17.00 %
The filing was made as part of a strategic dialogue between DFDS and Ekol Logistics, a major Turkish transport and logistics company, initiated to explore a possible acquisition of Ekol Logistics’ international road haulage activities. Such a combination of ferry and logistics activities in the Mediterranean network would mirror DFDS’ proven northern European business model.
TCA has today approved a possible transaction. As part of the review process, DFDS has undertaken commitments in relation to the continued access for all logistics operators to DFDS’ ferry routes to/from Türkiye.
DFDS and Ekol Logistics will now continue the strategic dialogue, including a due diligence process, with a view to finalising the transaction terms subject to Board approval.
DFDS’ Mediterranean business unit operates a network of freight ferry routes between Türkiye and Europe. The routes primarily transport unaccompanied trailers for Turkish freight forwarders and hauliers. Rail services are provided from the ports of Trieste and Sête to multiple destinations in Europe.
Ekol Logistics’ international activities is focused on providing transport and logistics solutions for freight between Türkiye and Europe. This includes forwarding, haulage, warehousing, customs clearance, and supply chain management. Key customers include companies in the automotive and textile sectors. Ekol Logistics’ international activities’ revenue is around DKK 4bn.
Contact
Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01
Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
Christina Bruun Madsen +45 51 71 42 88
About DFDS
We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 12,500 employees.
We move goods in trailers by ferry, road, and rail, plus we offer related logistics solutions.
We also move car and foot passengers on short-sea and overnight ferry routes.
DFDS was founded in 1866 and is headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu DFDS A-S
|
07.02.22
|Ausblick: DFDS A-S stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DFDS A-S präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.11.21
|Ausblick: DFDS A-S legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.08.21
|Ausblick: DFDS A-S stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: DFDS A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.21
|Ausblick: DFDS A-S veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.21
|Ausblick: DFDS A-S gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.21
|Erste Schätzungen: DFDS A-S veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu DFDS A-S
What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
What is Listed Private Equity? Which companies get listed and where do Listed Private Equity companies invest in?
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst nach Rekordhoch fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt etwas fester zeigte. An den asiatischen Börsen liess sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}