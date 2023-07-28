Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'318 -0.5%  SPI 14'944 -0.4%  Dow 35'481 0.6%  DAX 16'470 0.4%  Euro 0.9578 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'467 0.4%  Gold 1'961 0.9%  Bitcoin 25'495 0.5%  Dollar 0.8684 -0.1%  Öl 83.8 0.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526ams24924656Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Logitech2575132Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528
Top News
KW 30: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Piper Sandler-Analysten empfehlen diese zwei Dividendenaktien zur Absicherung
Sika-Aktie schwächer: Sika expandiert weiter in den USA
Welche Krypto-Lösungen bietet die SEBA Bank
Dufry-Aktie fester: Erfolgreiche Konzession-Bewerbungen für 21 Flughäfen in Spanien
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
DFDS A-S Aktie [Valor: 29768044 / ISIN: DK0060655629]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.07.2023 18:47:10

COMPETITION CLEARANCE OBTAINED IN TÜRKIYE AHEAD OF POSSIBLE TRANSACTION

DFDS A-S
242.80 DKK -0.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 25 - 28 July 2023
 

In October 2022, a filing for competition clearance was submitted to the Turkish Competition Authority (TCA) concerning a possible acquisition of Ekol Logistics’ international road haulage activities.

The filing was made as part of a strategic dialogue between DFDS and Ekol Logistics, a major Turkish transport and logistics company, initiated to explore a possible acquisition of Ekol Logistics’ international road haulage activities. Such a combination of ferry and logistics activities in the Mediterranean network would mirror DFDS’ proven northern European business model.

TCA has today approved a possible transaction. As part of the review process, DFDS has undertaken commitments in relation to the continued access for all logistics operators to DFDS’ ferry routes to/from Türkiye.   

DFDS and Ekol Logistics will now continue the strategic dialogue, including a due diligence process, with a view to finalising the transaction terms subject to Board approval.


DFDS’ Mediterranean business unit operates a network of freight ferry routes between Türkiye and Europe. The routes primarily transport unaccompanied trailers for Turkish freight forwarders and hauliers. Rail services are provided from the ports of Trieste and Sête to multiple destinations in Europe.

Ekol Logistics’ international activities is focused on providing transport and logistics solutions for freight between Türkiye and Europe. This includes forwarding, haulage, warehousing, customs clearance, and supply chain management. Key customers include companies in the automotive and textile sectors. Ekol Logistics’ international activities revenue is around DKK 4bn.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Christina Bruun Madsen +45 51 71 42 88


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 12,500 employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road, and rail, plus we offer related logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short-sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and is headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu DFDS A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

What is Listed Private Equity? Which companies get listed and where do Listed Private Equity companies invest in?
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:32 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf TripAdvisor, TUI
10:13 SMI stürmt nach oben
09:25 Marktüberblick: Heidelberg Materials nach Zahlen stark
06:35 What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
06:14 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Neues Jahreshoch nach Zinsentscheid
27.07.23 Julius Bär: 19.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
27.07.23 DAX 40 Ausblick: Fed liefert wie erwartet – EZB im Blick
27.07.23 Apple blickt in die Zukunft
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'773.22 19.16 JASSMU
Short 12'019.26 13.87 CRSSMU
Short 12'441.27 8.97 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'317.74 28.07.2023 17:31:42
Long 10'842.91 19.66 YQSSMU
Long 10'589.03 13.30 V2SSMU
Long 10'157.14 8.87 APSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DFDS A-S 242.80 -0.49% DFDS A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gesucht: Nestlé legt dank Preiserhöhungen deutlich zu
Roche-Aktie schliesst mit Gewinnen: Roche leidet weiter unter wegbrechenden Corona-Einnahmen
ams Osram-Aktie zweistellig höher: ams Osram nimmt tiefgreifenden Restrukturierung vor
Nach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI und DAX ziehen zum Handelsschluss deutlich an -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Holcim-Aktie zieht an: Holcim wegen Verkauf mit weniger Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Wachstum intakt
BlackRock-CEO Larry Fink: Rolle des Bitcoins ist die Digitalisierung von Gold - ETF-Antrag von der SEC angenommen
Darum gerät der Euro zu Dollar und Franken unter Druck
Fed erhöht Leitzins um 25 Basispunkte - keine Guidance mehr
Ausblick: Oatly AB legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Meta-Aktie weit im Plus: Facebook-Mutter Meta Platforms übertrifft die Erwartungen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit