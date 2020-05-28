Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
28.05.2020 20:30:00

Competing in the 2020 Global Immunoprotein Testing Market

DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Competing in the 2020 Global Immunoprotein Testing Market: Supplier Shares, Segment Forecasts for 13 Assays, Growth Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of the global immunoprotein diagnostic market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts by country, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.

The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment for the following assays: C3, C4, Free Light Chains, Haptoglobin, IgA, IgE Specific, IgE Total, IgG, IgM, Immunofixation, Prealbumin and Protein Electrophoresis

During the next decade, the immunoprotein testing market will undergo significant transformation. The changes will be caused by convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying competition. Some segments will start resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace will create exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, calibrators and others.

This unique worldwide market and technology assessment is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities and developed effective strategic responses. The study explores future trends in the U.S., Europe, Japan; provides test volume and sales forecasts by country, market segment and individual test; compares features of leading analyzers; and profiles key competitors.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Beckman Coulter/Danaher
  • bioMerieux
  • Bio-Rad
  • DiaSorin
  • Eiken Chemical
  • Fujirebio
  • Grifols
  • Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen
  • Kyowa Medex
  • Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
  • PerkinElmer
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Roche
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Sysmex
  • Thermo Fisher
  • Tosoh
  • Wako

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppjmqx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/competing-in-the-2020-global-immunoprotein-testing-market-301066898.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 61.04
4.16 %
Lonza Grp 478.00
3.26 %
Givaudan 3’430.00
2.97 %
Roche Hldg G 341.25
2.76 %
Novartis 83.38
2.71 %
Swisscom 492.80
1.17 %
Sika 167.70
1.02 %
UBS Group 10.50
0.72 %
Swiss Re 67.20
-0.59 %
Swiss Life Hldg 344.10
-1.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:14
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
11:30
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
10:07
Vontobel: Food Delivery: Zu Hause wie im Restaurant essen
10:00
Negative Rates: Four Real World Experiences
07:59
Weekly Hits: Robotik und Drohnen – Zwei Megatrends in einem Paket / China – Internetkonzerne im Fokus
07:55
SMI verliert etwas den Anschluss
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Nach dem Corona-Crash: Welche SMI-Aktien sind die Gewinner - welche die Verlierer
Sika-Aktie tiefrot nach Aktienpaket-Verkauf durch Saint-Gobain
Starker Franken: SNB ist zu stärkeren Devisenmarkt-Interventionen bereit
Steckt Bitcoin-Gründer Satoshi Nakamoto hinter dem Kryptoeinbruch von vergangener Woche?
Givaudan-Aktie fester: Givaudan übernimmt französische Alderys mit Umsatz von 3 Millionen Euro
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst weit im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiatische Indizes verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Novartis produziert Coronavirus-Impfstoff von Mass General Brigham - Aktie im Aufwind
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie bricht ein: Kühne Holding will zweiten Sitz im Hapag-Lloyd-Aufsichtsrat
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Ranibizumab die gesteckten Ziele - Aktie gibt dennoch klar nach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street fester -- SMI über 9'900 Zählern -- DAX schliesst mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Leitindex und der deutsche Markt zeigten sich im Donnertagshandel fester. Die US-Börsen weisen grüne Vorzeichen aus. In Asien entwickelten sich die Kurse am Donnerstag erneut uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB