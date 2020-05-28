DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Competing in the 2020 Global Immunoprotein Testing Market: Supplier Shares, Segment Forecasts for 13 Assays, Growth Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of the global immunoprotein diagnostic market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts by country, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.



The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment for the following assays: C3, C4, Free Light Chains, Haptoglobin, IgA, IgE Specific, IgE Total, IgG, IgM, Immunofixation, Prealbumin and Protein Electrophoresis



During the next decade, the immunoprotein testing market will undergo significant transformation. The changes will be caused by convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying competition. Some segments will start resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace will create exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, calibrators and others.



This unique worldwide market and technology assessment is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities and developed effective strategic responses. The study explores future trends in the U.S., Europe, Japan; provides test volume and sales forecasts by country, market segment and individual test; compares features of leading analyzers; and profiles key competitors.



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter /Danaher

/Danaher bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Fujirebio

Grifols

Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

Kyowa Medex

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

Wako

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppjmqx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/competing-in-the-2020-global-immunoprotein-testing-market-301066898.html

SOURCE Research and Markets