09.03.2020 12:11:00

Compensation Survey Reveals Top-Tier Financial Service Salaries

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Michaels & Company (JW Michaels), a premier executive search firm headquartered in New York City, takes the challenge out of salary negotiations with the release of their annual Financial Services Market Data Report. Regarded as a go-to resource of the Financial Services industry, the data in their comprehensive report represents compensation for various executive positions of top-tier financial services, accounting, legal, technology, and business institutions.

JW Michaels compiled this data based on completed placements made by the company in 2019 at its offices in New York City, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Greenville, and Houston. Candidates were placed with clients located throughout the United States, and the positions were not limited to JW Michaels' office locations.

"We believe that educating our constituents on the current compensation levels in the areas we serve will help our clients to be more informed when they decide to hire a candidate," said Jason Wachtel, managing partner at JW Michaels "This report will also help our executive job seekers make better career decisions."

To download your complimentary copy of the Financial Services Market Data Report visit: https://www.jwmichaels.com/2019-finserv-data-report/

The report presents compensations grouped by size and type of firm as well as by job title for compliance officers, general counsel, patent counsel, IT, legal and risk management executives with investment banks, law firms, and Fortune 500 companies in every industry.

About JW Michaels & Company
JW Michaels is a national executive search firm dedicated to serving the specialized recruiting needs of top-tier financial services, legal, technology, and business institutions. JW Michaels places compliance officers, general counsel, patent counsel, IT, legal and risk management executives with select investment management firms, hedge funds, investment banks, law firms, and Fortune 500 companies in every industry.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compensation-survey-reveals-top-tier-financial-service-salaries-301019258.html

SOURCE JW Michaels & Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Zweite, technische Abwärtswelle
09:57
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:35
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
07:04
Daily Markets: SMI – Nach zwei Handelstagen war alles zerstört / Facebook – Das sollte man nicht unterschätzen
08.03.20
Permian Basin Oil Production Headed for a Decline?
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:15
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwarzer Montag: SMI mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
Tesla-Bär: Tesla-Aktie ist die "grösste einzelne Aktienblase auf dem gesamten Blasen-Markt"
Ölpreise im freien Fall - Russland setzt Kauf von Fremdwährung aus
Warren Buffett empfiehlt Anlegern eine Sache zu tun, bevor sie Aktien kaufen
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
Swatch leidet unter zeitweiser Schliessung vieler Läden wegen des Coronavirus - Aktie knickt ein
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Aktien von Saudi Aramco fallen nach Ölpreisverfall unter Ausgabepreis
Neben WeWork-Pleite: Diese Unternehmen kämpfen ebenfalls mit Schwierigkeiten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwarzer Montag: SMI mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Anhaltende Corona-Sorgen sowie ein Ölpreis im freien Fall belasten das Geschehen an den Märkten: Der SMI startet mit tiefroten Vorzeichen in die neue Woche und auch der deutsche Leitindex begibt sich auf Talfahrt. Auch an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Montag steil bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;