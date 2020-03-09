Compensation Survey Reveals Top-Tier Financial Service Salaries

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Michaels & Company (JW Michaels), a premier executive search firm headquartered in New York City, takes the challenge out of salary negotiations with the release of their annual Financial Services Market Data Report. Regarded as a go-to resource of the Financial Services industry, the data in their comprehensive report represents compensation for various executive positions of top-tier financial services, accounting, legal, technology, and business institutions.



JW Michaels compiled this data based on completed placements made by the company in 2019 at its offices in New York City, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Greenville, and Houston. Candidates were placed with clients located throughout the United States, and the positions were not limited to JW Michaels' office locations.

"We believe that educating our constituents on the current compensation levels in the areas we serve will help our clients to be more informed when they decide to hire a candidate," said Jason Wachtel, managing partner at JW Michaels "This report will also help our executive job seekers make better career decisions."

To download your complimentary copy of the Financial Services Market Data Report visit: https://www.jwmichaels.com/2019-finserv-data-report/



The report presents compensations grouped by size and type of firm as well as by job title for compliance officers, general counsel, patent counsel, IT, legal and risk management executives with investment banks, law firms, and Fortune 500 companies in every industry.

About JW Michaels & Company

JW Michaels is a national executive search firm dedicated to serving the specialized recruiting needs of top-tier financial services, legal, technology, and business institutions. JW Michaels places compliance officers, general counsel, patent counsel, IT, legal and risk management executives with select investment management firms, hedge funds, investment banks, law firms, and Fortune 500 companies in every industry.

