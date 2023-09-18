Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'091 -1.0%  SPI 14'551 -0.9%  Dow 34'624 0.0%  DAX 15'727 -1.1%  Euro 0.9596 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'246 -1.1%  Gold 1'934 0.5%  Bitcoin 24'020 0.9%  Dollar 0.8972 0.0%  Öl 94.6 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Lonza1384101Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Arm129235510Novo Nordisk129508879Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882
Top News
Schweizer Franken im Höhenflug - aber drei Währungen sind dieses Jahr besser
Diese 60 Jahre alte Öl-Wette bringt Buffett-Partner Charlie Munger noch immer viel Geld ein
Investmentlegende Rob Arnott warnt vor Blase bei NVIDIA - und schlimmen Konsequenzen, wenn sie platzt
Investitionen rückläufig: Risikokapitalgeber wenden sich von Krypto-Startups ab
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken höher - Eurokurs nach Tief seit März mit Stabilisierung
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

COMPASS Pathways Aktie [Valor: 56896912 / ISIN: US20451W1018]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.09.2023 22:31:00

COMPASS Pathways appoints Daphne Karydas to its Board of Directors

COMPASS Pathways
9.09 USD 0.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS”), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the appointment of Daphne Karydas to its Board of Directors, effective September 18, 2023. Ms. Karydas is President and Chief Financial Officer at Flare Therapeutics Inc., a privately held biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases.

"Daphne is an ideal match for the COMPASS Pathways Board of Directors as we progress our phase 3 COMP360 psilocybin program in treatment-resistant depression and our phase 2 programs in anorexia nervosa and post-traumatic stress disorder,” said George Goldsmith, Chairman of the COMPASS Pathways Board of Directors. "Her deep industry experience, her interdisciplinary approach to implementing growth strategies for biopharma, and her understanding of investor priorities will help ensure that the company is on firm financial and strategic ground as we seek to bring much needed innovation to patients suffering with serious mental health conditions. We are delighted to welcome her.”

"I am excited to join the COMPASS board as the company advances its pioneering COMP360 psilocybin program,” said Ms. Karydas. "Its recent impressive fundraising round was validation of both the potential of psychedelic medicine and the rigorous, evidence-based approach the company is pursuing. I am looking forward to working with the board and the executive team, and doing my part to advance COMPASS’s mission.”

Ms. Karydas has over two decades of experience serving in financial and operations leadership roles with biopharmaceutical and asset management companies. Prior to joining Flare Therapeutics in October 2021, Ms. Karydas served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and in financial and strategy roles at Allergan plc, serving as Senior Vice President, Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis and Strategy at the time of the company’s acquisition by AbbVie in May 2020. She also previously held healthcare analyst roles with JPMorgan Asset Management, The Boston Company Asset Management, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and was a vice president in the healthcare group of the investment banking division of Goldman, Sachs & Co.

In addition to her experience as an executive, Ms. Karydas also serves as a board member of Mineralys Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease and other diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. She previously served on the board of LogicBio Therapeutics, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company that was acquired in 2022 by the rare disease business group within AstraZeneca, and Elicio Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on lymph-node targeted immunotherapies to defeat cancer and infectious diseases.

Ms. Karydas earned BS and MS degrees in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and worked as a chemical engineer at Merck & Co. following her studies. She earned her MBA from Harvard Business School.

About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also conducting phase 2 clinical studies of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia nervosa. COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the United States. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com.

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will”, "may”, "might”, "could”, "would”, "should”, "expect”, "intend”, "plan”, "objective”, "anticipate”, "believe”, "contemplate”, "estimate”, "predict”, "potential”, "continue” and "ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, our expectations regarding our financial position and funding requirements; COMPASS’s expectations regarding its ongoing preclinical work and clinical trials and development efforts, the potential for COMPASS’s pivotal phase 3 program or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals; and our expectations regarding the potential benefits of our COMP360 psilocybin treatment. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS’s control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: market risks and other market conditions; clinical development is lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes, and therefore our clinical trials may be delayed or terminated and may be more costly than expected; we will require substantial additional funding to achieve our business goals and if we are unable to obtain this funding when needed and on acceptable terms, we could be forced to delay, limit or terminate our product development efforts; our efforts to obtain marketing approval from the applicable regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction for COMP360 or any of future product candidates may be unsuccessful; establishing, maintaining, defending and enforcing our patents and other intellectual property rights covering our investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy may be challenging and costly and our efforts to protect our patents and other intellectual property rights may be unsuccessful; our efforts to commercialize and to obtain coverage and reimbursement for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy, if approved, may be unsuccessful; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors” in COMPASS’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. HYPERLINK "www.sec.gov" Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS’s current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Enquiries

Media: Amy Lawrence, media@compasspathways.com, +44 7813 777 919

Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu COMPASS Pathways PLC (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu COMPASS Pathways PLC (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) als Zukunftstrend? 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Wird sich Künstliche Intelligenz als Zukunftstrend bewahren? Wie nutzt die Shareholder Value Management AG diese und was ist das Fazit der Roundtables des 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit?
Darüber spricht Philipp Prömm, Vorstand bei der Shareholder Value Management AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) als Zukunftstrend? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:09 UBS KeyInvest: Ende der geldpolitischen Sommerpause
12:00 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die Fed – Anleger fiebern Powell-Rede entgegen
09:54 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.09.2023
09:36 SMI-Anleger gut aufgelegt
09:13 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
06:00 KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) als Zukunftstrend? | BX Swiss TV
15.09.23 Grösster Börsengang des Jahres: ARM IPO
14.09.23 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swatch Group AG
12.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'547.05 19.10 RSSM1U
Short 11'778.96 13.51 C0SSMU
Short 12'208.63 8.86 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'090.61 18.09.2023 17:31:30
Long 10'640.00 19.69
Long 10'366.27 13.51 5SSMXU
Long 9'933.03 8.86 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab: Lonza-CEO Pierre-Alain Ruffieux kündigt Rücktritt an
Schweizer Franken im Höhenflug - aber drei Währungen sind dieses Jahr besser
Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz nähert sich EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Biosimilar - Trastuzumab bekommt EMA-Empfehlung
Anstehende Zinsentscheide sorgen für Zurückhaltung: US-Börsen schlussendlich kaum bewegt -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit merklichen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Sergio Ermotti will neue Mega-Bank offenbar bis mindestens 2026 leiten
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail plant hohe Investition in Ungarn
UBS-Aktie holt Verluste auf: Bürgerkomitee will Teilverstaatlichung der UBS
Diese 60 Jahre alte Öl-Wette bringt Buffett-Partner Charlie Munger noch immer viel Geld ein
Investmentlegende Rob Arnott warnt vor Blase bei NVIDIA - und schlimmen Konsequenzen, wenn sie platzt
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anstehende Zinsentscheide sorgen für Zurückhaltung: US-Börsen schlussendlich kaum bewegt -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit merklichen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung

Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war am Montag ein schwacher Handel zu beobachten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss ebenfalls tiefer. Die US-Börsen erlebten einen ruhigen Wochenstart. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten waren am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen auszumachen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit