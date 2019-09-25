25.09.2019 17:10:00

Comparesoft announces new referral partnership with Ultimo, as impressive growth continues

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-driven software recommender Comparesoft has announced details of a new referral partnership with Ultimo, a leader in Enterprise Asset Management and CMMS software. The partnership marks the next stage in Comparesoft's ambitious growth strategy.

The new partnership will mean that Ultimo's unique enterprise asset and CMMS software is available on Comparesoft. Ultimo's module-based package puts companies in charge of their facility, maintenance, IT, infra asset, medical asset, fleet and safety management processes like never before.

Ewout Noordermeer, CEO of Ultimo, comments, "We have aggressive growth plans in the UK and have made significant investments in people and processes. Forming the new referral partnership with Comparesoft highlights our commitment to grow in the UK region. Leveraging Comparesoft's digital outreach strategy, we are confident of delivering personalised conversations with prospective CMMS and enterprise asset management software customers."

Over the past two years, Comparesoft has attracted over 16,000 businesses. Using an innovative blend of artificial and human intelligence, Comparesoft has reduced the time taken to shortlist and compare CMMS solutions from upwards of five hours to just three minutes.

Prasanna Kulkarni, Founder and CEO of Comparesoft, comments, "Our goal with Comparesoft is to provide the easiest way for software buyers to shortlist and compare B2B software products. We put as many quality products as possible at our customers' fingertips in just minutes. The new referral partnership with Ultimo means even more laser-focused, quality product options for our thousands of software buyers."

Comparesoft is known for its commitment to transparency. With machine learning algorithms and natural language processing tailoring search results to clients' requirements. Search results are never reordered based on referral fees or any other kind of payment.

The integrity of the company's ethos and its ability to deliver fast, customised shortlist options has already attracted a number of high-profile clients, ranging from the NHS and Transport for London to the University of Oxford and Just Eat. Now, the partnership with Ultimo puts even more high-quality CMMS solutions at customers' fingertips, as Comparesoft continues its impressive growth.

About Comparesoft Ltd

Comparesoft is a London based AI-driven Software Recommender.

Press Contact:

Beth Taylor
02038972240
Beth.Taylor@comparesoft.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comparesoft-announces-new-referral-partnership-with-ultimo-as-impressive-growth-continues-300924882.html

SOURCE Comparesoft

