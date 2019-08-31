<
31.08.2019 13:00:00

Company update

Matra Petroleum AB ("Matra”) has been notified by Nasdaq that the Exchange has initiated a delisting process, due to non-compliance with applicable listing requirements. Matra is considering the notification and its right to comment on the Exchange’s decision.

For further information please contact:
Maxim Barskiy, CEO, Matra Petroleum AB
Tel.: +46 8 611 49 95

This information is information that Matra Petroleum AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 31 August 2019, at 13:00 CET.

About Matra Petroleum
Matra Petroleum AB (publ) is a Swedish independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Matra Petroleum 's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North in Sweden under the symbol MATRA. Mangold Fondkommission AB is Certified Adviser (www.mangold.se,Tel: +46 (0) 8 50 30 1550, Email: CA@mangold.se). Web: www.matrapetroleum.com

Attachment

