26.10.2020 22:17:00

Company Turns New Leaf, Introduces Unique Approach to Natural Deodorant and Skin Care Products

TEMPERANCE, Mich., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BuchuVida, a startup company based in Southeast Michigan, is globally launching a first-to-market line of 100% natural deodorant, lip balm, facial toner and other skin care products, featuring unique and patented formulations including buchu - a plant with origins in the remote, dry mountainous regions of the Western Cape of South Africa, and widely prized over centuries by holistic and traditional medicine practitioners for a full spectrum of health and wellness applications. For centuries, buchu has long been used both topically and ingested - as an antiseptic, an anti-inflammatory agent, along with many other applications associated with digestion, detoxification and pain control.  

For BuchuVida founder, Jo Feltman, the unique application of the buchu plant into the company's product formulary came about after a personal quest to find natural deodorant and skin care solutions that performed best with her own biochemistry, while containing no potentially harmful chemicals like aluminum, artificial dyes and colors.    

"The buchu plant has a tremendous history and track record of broad holistic benefits, and BuchuVida is on a mission to provide high quality performance, plus peace of mind for people with sensitivity issues or those who demand a more natural approach to health and wellness. BuchuVida is a company driven by the need to create effective natural products in a personal care market flooded with potentially harmful conventional products and ineffective natural products," Feltman said.

Founded in 2019, under a different brand name, the BuchuVida company and product lines have seen early brick-and-mortar retail success and have grown a loyal customer base with initial availability at farmers markets, pharmacies, and select skincare providers.    

The company is now expanding its global reach with a brand update and the launch of its e-commerce website, www.buchuvida.com. Website visitors will be able to learn more about the many benefits of the buchu leaf and securely order skincare products. 

"We are thrilled that our new website and increased social media presence will enable us to reach more people and give them the opportunity to experience our natural, safe, and effective products. BuchuVida is also seeking more physical locations in which our products can be sold. Representatives are available to set up meetings to discuss wholesale pricing for interested vendors," said Feltman.  

