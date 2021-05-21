SMI 11’226 0.7%  SPI 14’454 0.6%  Dow 34’248 0.5%  DAX 15’438 0.4%  Euro 1.0939 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’026 0.7%  Gold 1’879 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’452 -11.1%  Dollar 0.8977 0.1%  Öl 66.6 2.4% 
21.05.2021 21:30:00

Company Insights for the Investment Pools and Funds Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Snapshot of key trend impacting BizVibe's investment pools and funds industry group.

BizVibe has identified the growth of online fund platforms and fintech startups as a major trend for the investment pools and funds industry. Customer acceptance of online fund platforms is rising, driving their growth in the market. This will disrupt demand for traditional pools and funds, and drive managers of pools and funds to develop new strategies and explore new opportunities. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on investment pools and funds companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Get Free Access to all Industry Trends

Key Insights Provided for Investment Pools and Funds Companies

In addition to the impact of emerging trends on businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects:

  • Industry challenges with their relevance and influence segmented by geography
  • Risk of doing business score segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk
  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels
  • Names of top company decision makers, their job titles, and social profiles
  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness
  • Latest press releases and company information

Investment Pools and Funds Product and Service Categories

Investment Pools and Funds Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, and categorized into 40,000+ products and services. The investment pools and funds industry group features 2,000+ company profiles categorized into multiple product and service categories. Each category contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.

The investment pools and funds product and service categories include:

  • Asset Protection Services
  • Estate Planning Services
  • Estate Settlement Services
  • Mutual Funds

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

More Information for Buyers: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

More Information for Sellers: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: jesse@bizvibe.com
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

BizVibe (PRNewsfoto/BizVibe)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/company-insights-for-the-investment-pools-and-funds-industry--emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives-301296702.html

SOURCE BizVibe

﻿

